TOLONO — Logan Patton and his Unity athletes call it the “murderers’ row.”
It’s a term that originated with the 1920s New York Yankees, a baseball team with no easy outs in its lineup.
In east central Illinois, it’s being used to describe Unity wrestling’s lineup from 160 pounds to the heavyweight division.
“We’re just hammers right there,” Unity sophomore Oran Varela said.
Varela picked up a pinfall in less than one minute at both 220 and 285 on Thursday night, helping the Rockets to season-opening victories against Danville (57-23) and Centennial (55-21). Patton’s crew finished a perfect 6-0 in contested matches across 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285 pounds. Micah Downs, Camrin Scott, Connor Eastin and Grant Albaugh posted one win apiece to go with Varela’s two triumphs.
“It’s just breeding that success,” Patton said. “Not for just this year or next year. ... We want to build a dynasty.”
Having just those aforementioned athletes would get the Rockets off to a good start in their mission.
Downs, a Clinton transfer, is the defending Class 1A 182 state champion. Eastin and Varela both qualified for state last season. Albaugh won a 1A 170 regional crown as a Judah Christian freshman earlier this calendar year.
But Unity boasts an even richer talent pool that what it displayed Thursday.
Cade Scott, whom Downs bested for that state title, was out Thursday with the flu. Austin McDaniel and Logan Wilson also bring experience to the heavier weights.
“You can’t bump or you can’t duck anybody,” Patton said.
And get this: There’s even more for foes to worry about at the Rockets’ lighter weights.
Tavius Hosley placed second at 106 as a freshman last season. Ben Gavel and Pate Eastin advanced to state at 126 and 145, respectively. Eastin didn’t grapple Thursday, but Hosley picked up a win at 120 while Gavel snared a pair at 126.
“It’s pretty amazing to be in the room and see all the people work,” Gavel said. “Even on a bad day, it makes me want to push myself to the point where I just am so tired I want to go ... to sleep.”
Both the Chargers and Vikings dealt with wrestler absences as well in this triangular, though their varsity rosters aren’t quite as deep as Patton’s.
Centennial bested Big 12 Conference rival Danville 44-30 to start Thursday’s action.
Freshmen Declan Pate and TJ Easter each pulled through twice on the night for the Chargers — at 106 and 132, respectively.
“They worked their tails off all summer long, and it’s unbelievable what hard work does,” Centennial coach Ed Mears said. “They don’t care who they’re wrestling, and if they can continue to do that, I’ll be happy no matter what my dual-meet record is.”
Cajaun Johnson, a returning state qualifier at 2A 106, and 120-pounder Cam McMullen both were sidelined for this showcase, giving Mears even more confidence that his lighter weights will be in good hands for 2019-2020.
“We’ve got some of our better wrestlers out of the lineup right now,” Mears said. “So we’ll be all right.”
The Vikings also had two double-winners across both of their duals: freshman Damarion Moore at 113 and junior Eliseo Perez at 152.
Perez collected one of the outing’s more thrilling finishes, recording a match-tying takedown with less than 15 seconds remaining versus Unity’s Cooper Reed before tackling Reed to the mat for two decisive overtime points.
“With ’Seo, I just wait until the end, then I guesstimate on what he’s doing,” Danville coach Terrence Tetter said. “He’s going to give it his all, even at the very last (moment).”
Though the Rockets were starting a fresh campaign Thursday, they’re also planning for a big final moment.
“Team state title. That’s our goal,” Varela said. “People can say that, they can preach it. But what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to beat it into our heads in the practice room.”