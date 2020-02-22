Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 113-Tavius Hosley, Unity, tries to silence his fans after winning his 113 match during the semifinals of the IHSA state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 113-Tavius Hosley, Unity, tries to silence his fans after winning his 113 match during the semifinals of the IHSA state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
CHAMPAIGN — Unity and Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling can’t seem to stay out of one another’s way.
None of Logan Patton and Mike Glosser’s athletes faced off in Thursday or Friday’s IHSA state wrestling competition.
It just seemed as if any time a Rocket or Comet was coming off one mat, a different Comet or Rocket was preparing to step onto the same mat inside State Farm Center.
A direct confrontation will happen on Saturday night, though.
Unity sophomore Tavius Hosley and O/SF junior Gage Reed will contest the Class 1A 113-pound state title match after each secured a victory by decision during Friday night’s semifinals.
“We’re pretty good friends,” Hosley said. “Our programs are really close. Our coaches know each other, and it’s going to be a great match.”
Patton and Glosser crossed paths at Eastern Illinois University back in the day and now schedule regular-season dates between their squads.
Hosley and Reed — ranked Nos. 1 and 4 by Illinois Matmen — didn’t battle during that Jan. 7 matchup earlier this season.
They’ll do so Saturday. With the state’s biggest prize on the line.
“This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole career of wrestling,” Reed said. “Last year, from getting fifth (at 113), now this year I’m coming back to go for first and second. It’s a dream come true.”
Hosley permitted some late points but still pulled off a 10-7 semifinal win against Dakota’s Maddux Blakely, Illinois Matmen’s second-rated small-school 113-pounder.
Hosley is last year’s 1A 106 runner-up, and he acknowledged Friday night he feels better now than he did as a freshman — physically and technically.
“(My coaches) tell me nobody can hang with me, and I’ve started to believe that,” Hosley said, “and I’m starting to believe it more and more after beating kids like that.”
Reed didn’t allow any offense to Stillman Valley’s Donovan Crumpacker in a 7-0 success and has outscored his three state foes 27-4 in picking up three straight victories.
“Aggressiveness (is key), and my offense because I know nobody can stop my offense,” Reed said. “Our game plan was just nonstop offense, and it’s working so far and I’m not going to stop now.”
Both of these athletes ooze confidence both on and off the mat. They display precision focus that makes it appear a win is on the horizon, even if they happen to be behind on the scoreboard.
One of these wrestlers will climb to the top of his podium Saturday night. The other will stand just inches lower, with an accomplishment that won’t feel sufficient in real time.
“It feels different (than last year) because it’s just more exciting,” Hosley said. “I’m just ready to go.”
“That was my dream this whole year,” Reed added, “was just coming out and getting the state title.”