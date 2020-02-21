CHAMPAIGN — Both Cale Horsch and Austin McConaha waited a long time for this moment.
Horsch, a junior with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher and McConaha, a Monticello senior, each missed out on a promising sophomore-year state wrestling run because of injury. For McConaha, a former St. Joseph-Ogden student, his run was delayed further when he failed to get out of his sectional bracket last season.
But at Thursday’s Class 1A state preliminaries inside State Farm Center, each finally re-entered the spotlight.
Horsch opened his tournament stay with a 5-1 decision over Althoff Catholic’s Isaiah Bernal at 126 pounds, while McConaha snagged a late takedown to knock off Peoria Notre Dame’s Grant Peterson via a 6-5 decision at 132.
“The atmosphere’s the same, the mats are the same and it all feels so similar,” Horsch said. “I’m ready to get out there. It’s so fun being back out there.”
Horsch suffered a broken hand in January 2019, leaving him unable to compete in the IHSA postseason after storming through most of the 1A 106 state field as a freshman and finishing second.
“It was more (recovering) mentally than anything,” said Horsch, who fell from the winners’ bracket later Thursday with a 7-4 quarterfinal loss to Winnebago’s Carlos Sanchez. “I really hated watching my teammates be able to practice and me having to sit out, so I tried to do as much as I could.”
McConaha went 0-2 as a 113-pound freshman with the Spartans. Not quite the outcome Horsch boasted, but still a launch point for his prep career.
The aforementioned health and competition woes prevented McConaha from following up. Until now.
And the Monticello senior did so in a big way, upsetting a foe in Peterson who carried a 43-1 record into state. Then, in Thursday’s quarterfinals, he notched a second-period fall against Sandwich’s Braulio Flores to qualify for Friday’s semifinals.
“We knew coming in he was a tough kid,” McConaha said. “I have a chance to place at state. And that was one of the toughest kids. I knocked him out already.
“Fighting through injuries over the years, (this) just shows me that it was all worth it in the end.”
***
Reef Pacot and Gage Reed mirror one another in several ways.
They’re both Oakwood students with the Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling cooperative. Both are on the lighter side — qualifying for state at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, in 1A.
And both are really good at their craft, as they proved Thursday working on side-by-side mats. The freshman Pacot posted a 6-0 decision versus Marengo’s Ethan Struck in Pacot’s high school state debut, and the junior Reed blew past Coal City’s Mataeo Blessing via 16-2 major decision in Reed’s opening tilt.
Both continued to roll in Thursday’s quarterfinal round, too. Pacot dumped Shelbyville’s Calvin Miller by 3-1 decision, and Reed overcame Riverdale’s Brock Smith in a 4-2 sudden victory.
One more similarity between these youngsters: They sported the same shirt over their singlets before and after competing, bearing the face of Simba from “The Lion King.”
“Our coaches keep calling us their pride and joy, so we’re a pride of lions,” Reed said. “I’ve never even seen, ‘The Lion King,’ but I’m just taking what they say.”
It hasn’t taken long for the former youth star Pacot to mesh with Reed, last year’s fifth-place finisher at 113. Now, both are just one win away from a state title match.
“Gage Reed, insanely good,” Pacot said. “I’m so happy that I can have him at practice. We grind, and we go at it every single day.”
***
Not many people call JD Sexton by the name listed in the 1A 152-pound bracket.
John Sexton.
“Only the people who (are) my wrestling buddies call me John,” said the St. Thomas More senior with bleach-blond hair. “Everyone else, it’s JD.”
Sexton is situated at the very bottom of his bracket, making him a favorite to advance to the state championship match.
Thursday’s preliminary bout with Orion’s Noah Schnerre certainly wasn’t easy, though. Sexton used a third-period near-fall to snap a 2-all tie and collect a 5-2 decision. Later in the day, he defeated Chicago Leo’s Jordan Anderson by a 6-3 decision in a quarterfinal event.
“Just got to stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize,” Sexton said. “I wanted the fall really bad (against Schnerre). ... He wasn’t doing a whole lot, so I just leaned him on back.”
Sexton was held winless at state as a sophomore and picked up one triumph as a junior, both at 1A 152.
He became Sabers wrestling’s all-time wins leader earlier this season, displacing Nathan Santhanam. So it makes sense Sexton will become only the second-ever STM grappler to capture state hardware — joining Santhanam (2009 and 2010).
“I’ve been working for this since the day I walked in that room,” Sexton said. “That’s my ultimate goal.”
***
The area’s two Big 12 Conference representatives each started their respective Class 2A state tournament runs with a preliminary win Thursday. How those triumphs happened was much different.
Danville freshman Damarion Moore scored a third-period takedown to trump Oak Forest’s Caden Muselman 2-1 at 113 pounds. This result was particularly sweet for Moore considering who it came against.
“That felt good,” Moore said with a smile. “He beat me last year at (Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation) state, so I got my revenge.”
That prior loss wasn’t just any sort of setback, either. Muselman pinned Moore in their first round of their IKWF showdown.
“I didn’t rush anything (this time),” Moore said. “I knew he was going to try and use his length on me because he’s tall. But it was a good experience. Now I learned how to wrestle him.”
Moore slipped into wrestlebacks later Thursday with a 7-4 loss in his quarterfinal versus St. Patrick’s Sean Conway.
The same couldn’t be said for Champaign Central sophomore Carter Hall, who dominated Grayslake Central’s Jayson Weidman in a 16-1 technical fall, then took down Joliet Catholic’s Mason Alessio by 7-5 decision in the quarterfinals.
“We knew if we just went out there and wrestled, we’d win,” Hall said. “You have to stay aggressive, wanting to score points.”
After taking sixth at 113 as a freshman, Hall is a known commodity. He won both his regional and sectional brackets this season to make himself a title favorite.
Not much is surprising about that. What’s more of a surprise is that Hall isn’t joined by his older brother, Dalton, a Central senior who earned third last year at 2A 160 but didn’t advance from his sectional field this season.
“Everybody kind of assumed my brother would be here,” Carter Hall said. “I’ve already had people come up to me and ask where he’s at. So ... (I’m) just trying to keep the (family) reputation.”
Still in the running
A look at the 15 local wrestlers who qualified for Friday night’s state semifinals at State Farm Center during Thursday’s opening day of the state meet in Champaign:
CLASS 2A
120 — Carter Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).
CLASS 1A
106 — Reef Pacot (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
113 — Tavius Hosley (Soph., Unity); Gage Reed (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
132 — Austin McConaha (Sr., Monticello).
138 — Owen Gulley (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).
152 — JD Sexton (Sr., St. Thomas More).
160 — Ty Baxter (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley); Pate Eastin (Jr., Unity).
170 — Logan Deacetis (Jr., Prairie Central).
182 — Micah Downs (Sr., Unity).
195 — Brandon Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central); Cade Scott (Sr., Unity).
220 — Josh Woodrey (Jr., Prairie Central).
285 — Hayden Copass (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).