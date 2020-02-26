LINCOLN — Mahomet-Seymour wrestling had little trouble taking down host Lincoln in a 71-10 victory to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A Dual Team state tournament in Bloomington. The Bulldogs will face Antioch at 11 a.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Mahomet-Seymour jumped out to an early 18-0 lead after pinfall victories by Seth Buchanan at 285 pounds, Caden Hatton at 106 and Payton Ragona at 116.
Unity advances to state. Unity kept its strong season going with a 37-34 sectional victory against Vandalia to advance to the Class 1A Dual Team state tournament. The Rockets will face Nazareth Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday in Bloomington. Ben Gavel got Unity going with a 20-8 major decision at 126 pounds.
Panthers fall to HOIC rivals. LeRoy/Tri-Valley’s state run ended Tuesday with a 38-31 loss to Tremont in their Class 1A Dual Team sectional matchup. Ethan Matlock had one of the more impressive wins of the night for LeRoy/Tri-Valley with a pin in 1 minute, 3 seconds at 126 pounds.
Prairie Central dominates. Three wins in the first three matches got Prairie Central off to a hot start the Hawks capitalized on for a 54-22 sectional victory against Mercer County. Prairie Central now advances to the Class 1A Dual Team state meet with a 9 a.m. quarterfinal match set against Auburn in Bloomington. Brandon Hoselton won by pinfall in 1 minute, 6 seconds at 285 pounds for the Hawks’ only non-forfeit victory out of their first three.
In boys’ basketball
Bunnies upset Milford. Will Delaney’s perfect fourth quarter free-throw shooting helped Fisher upset Milford 66-58 in Tuesday’s Class 1A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals in Onarga. Delaney made all eight of his free throws in the final quarter and scored 13 of his game-high 28 points. Fisher (6-22) will face Cissna Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in semifinal action. Tanner Sobkoviak’s 17 points were tops for Milford (21-11).
Cissna Park takes down Donovan. Cissna Park kept its season alive and reached 20 wins with a 51-32 victory against Donovan in Class 1A regional quarterfinal action in Onarga. The Timberwolves (20-9) face Fisher Wednesday.
Salt Fork notches home win. A strong second half helped propel Salt Fork to a 62-34 victory against Uni High in a Class 1A quarterfinal matchup in Catlin. The Storm (21-8) will play Cerro Gordo/Bement at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Clayton Jarling knocked down three three-pointers and led Salt Fork with a game-high 18 points in Tuesday night’s win. Ian Evenson had nine points for Uni High (4-23).
Broncos take down Blue Ridge. Cerro Gordo/Bement had to fend off a furious fourth quarter rally, but the Broncos held strong for a 47-33 victory against Blue Ridge. Jesse Quick’s 10 points led a balanced effort for CG/B (17-14). Blue Ridge (8-22) scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, with Zach Stephens dropping 17 of his game-high 20 points in the final 8 minutes.
LeRoy still alive in postseason. LeRoy got 20 points from Logan Peterson and had little trouble against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a 78-59 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Lexington Regional. The Panthers (17-9) face St. Anne at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sabers upset in quarterfinals. A slew of missed layups — 24 to be exact — cost St. Thomas More (15-17) in a 64-56 loss to now two-win Hartsburg-Emden in the Class 1A Mount Pulaski Regional quarterfinals.
Bombers’ season ends. Argenta-Oreana (2-26) was one-and-done in postseason play after a 75-46 loss to host Mount Pulaski in regional quarterfinal action.
Titans fall to Neoga. Tri-County hung with Neoga through three quarters, but a rough fourth was the difference in a 57-35 loss for the Titans in the Class 1A Okaw Valley regional quarterfinals. Mitch Pollock led Tri-County (16-15) with a game-high 21 points.
Chrisman out in quarters. Postseason play didn’t change Chrisman’s fortunes, as the Cardinals lost to host Okaw Valley 60-25 in Class 1A regional quarterfinal action. Landry Lorenzen had 13 points for Chrisman (3-26) in the loss.
Centennial tops Normal West. Centennial (17-13) ended the regular season with a third straight win, beating Normal West 58-57 in Big 12 action.
Maroons drop Big 12 road game. Champaign Central cut its 17-point deficit to three with 5 minutes to play Tuesday at Peoria Notre Dame, but the Maroons couldn’t complete the comeback in a 52-47 loss. Judd Wagner led Central (14-15) with 14 points.
Urbana falls on senior night. A double-digit halftime deficit was too much for Urbana to overcome in its 51-34 loss to Normal. Chris Cross led the Tigers (16-14) with 17 points.
Eagles drop makeup game. Rantoul lost its regular season finale 57-51 Tuesday against Charleston. Kamryn Rome had 16 points for the Eagles (5-26).