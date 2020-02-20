TOLONO — Competing in the IHSA state wrestling tournament requires some sort of game plan, if an athlete wishes to last more than the minimum two matches.
For Logan Patton and his Unity grapplers, that plan starts at the stomach.
“They’re excited for some breakfast burritos between sessions,” Patton said. “My mom’s recipe.”
The third-year Rockets coach is going to need a lot of burritos.
Unity qualified nine wrestlers for the Class 1A state meet, which gets underway with Thursday’s noon preliminaries on the six-mat layout at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Sophomore Tavius Hosley (113 pounds), junior Pate Eastin (160) and senior Cade Scott (195) all come in as sectional champions from last weekend’s action in Stanford. Senior Micah Downs (182) is the defending 1A state titlist at his weight.
Junior Ben Gavel (126), junior Peyton Holt (138), senior Connor Eastin (170), sophomore Grant Albaugh (220) and senior Logan Wilson (285) bring varying levels of postseason experience to the table.
These boys compose the second-biggest group from a single 1A school at individual wrestling state, only outmuscled by Coal City’s 11 qualifiers.
“It will probably settle in next week, to be honest with you,” Patton said, “when we finally get to go to team sectionals and wrestle as a team (Tuesday versus Vandalia in Shelbyville).”
Before Unity focuses on squaring off against Vandalia next Tuesday night in Shelbyville, the Rockets are presently working on bringing home some hardware this weekend in Champaign.
Downs did so last season while at Clinton before he transferred to Unity for his senior season, though he’s only recently had wires removed after suffering a dislocated jaw, an injury he sustained during the regular season.
Hosley and Scott came closest in a Rockets singlet, rating second at 1A 106 and 182, respectively.
Twenty-two athletes have captured at least one IHSA individual state wrestling medal in program history — Hosley and Scott included. But just four landed spots at the top of a podium, the last coming from Juan Molina in 1991 when he won a Class A state title at 189 pounds.
Is there any immediate pressure on the present Unity stars because of their team’s past?
Doesn’t seem to be.
“It’s going to be a fun time,” Patton said. “They’re going to enjoy it, joke around in the tunnel and have a good time. But ... the sea of maroon I visualized two years ago (in the crowd), I think it’s going to be like that from Thursday on.”
Rocket power
Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers a closer look at the nine Unity wrestlers competing in the Class 1A state meet, which starts Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign:
Tavius Hosley (Soph.)
Last season at state: Second at 106
This season: 28-2 at 113
Opens state against: Lena-Winslow’s Dillon Raab (Fr., 37-10)
From Hosley, on the benefit of last year’s state experience: “Keeping my composure out there on the big stage, being able to wrestle under the pressure.”
Ben Gavel (Jr.)
Last season at state: 0-2 at 126
This season: 45-3 at 126
Opens state against: Ridgeview/Lexington’s Coby Windle (Jr., 44-3)
From Gavel: “It feels pretty good (to qualify). I was kind of hoping to get here and just do what I can here. It means a lot just to represent my teammates and my friends.”
Peyton Holt (Jr.)
Last season at state: Did not qualify
This season: 43-10 at 138
Opens state against: LeRoy/Tri-Valley’s Owen Gulley (Jr., 32-6)
From Holt, on wrestling up from his typical 132: “It’s nothing different. I get to eat more. Starts with the coaches and the training all year round.”
Pate Eastin (Jr.)
Last season at state: 1-2 at 145
This season: 44-6 at 160
Opens state against: North Chicago’s Jesus Carrillo (Sr., 17-10)
From Eastin, on winning a sectional title: “It means I get to face a not-as-difficult kid. I feel pretty good about my draw that I got.”
Connor Eastin (Sr.)
Last season at state: 0-2 at 195
This season: 39-12 at 170
Opens state against: Dakota’s Andrew Wenzel (Jr., 36-2)
From Eastin, on competing at state with his brother: “Just means that I get to prove that I’m better than Pate.”
Micah Downs (Sr.)
Last season at state: Champion at 182 (with Clinton)
This season: 33-4 at 182
Opens state against: Nazareth’s Robert Gurley (Sr., 32-2)
From Downs: “I’m taking things a different way (than last year). Try to keep safety as a priority, but want to come out with the same results as last year and then go on to the next week and have the same results for our team.”
Cade Scott (Sr.)
Last season at state: Second at 182
This season: 45-3 at 195Opens state against: Beardstown’s Owen O’Hara (Fr., 30-14)
From Scott, on the benefit of last year’s state experience: “It’ll help to not put as much pressure on your shoulders and crumble in the (atmosphere).”
Grant Albaugh (Soph.)
Last season at state: Did not qualify (with Judah Christian)
This season: 29-9 at 220
Opens state against: Prairie Central’s Josh Woodrey (Jr., 51-1)
From Albaugh: “Being at state so soon is definitely a fun experience, first of all. And second of all, even if I don’t do as well as I’d like to this year, I get the experience being at the Assembly Hall to prepare me for future years.”
Logan Wilson (Sr.)
Last season at state: Did not qualify
This season: 27-2 at 285
Opens state against: El Paso-Gridley’s Ethan Faulk (Sr., 38-5)
From Wilson: “It’s just great. It’s just a lot of hard work we’ve been putting in in the room, beating each other up day in and day out. It’s just all made it pay off in the end.”