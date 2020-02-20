From left, Unity wrestling coach Logan Patton and team members Ben Gavel, Pate Eastin, Connor Eastin, Grant Albaugh, Cade Scott, Logan Wilson, Peyton Holt, Micah Downs and Tavius Hosley pose for a photo with their team bus in front of State Farm Center on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Champaign. All nine wrestlers will compete at State Farm in the 2020 IHSA state tournament, which opens Thursday.