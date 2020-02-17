Renovated State Farm Center a big part of area's bid for IHSA tourney Visit Champaign County has been showing IHSA officials around the arena, with two visits in recent weeks and a reception during the state wrestling tournament Feb. 20-22.

It hasn’t been hard lately to find interesting news regarding IHSA rules, regulations and general happenings.

Take, for example, the December information that football district scheduling had been voted down by IHSA member schools before ever being utilized.

Nothing quite so drastic came out of the February IHSA Board of Directors meeting, news from which was released last Tuesday. That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything interesting to discuss.

At the forefront was news that the IHSA board approved a five-year contract extension to keep the individual state wrestling meet at State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus. That runs through the 2025 showcase.

Some other integral postseason news also broke regarding both golf and cross-country.

On the former topic, the IHSA has decided to expand the golf state tournament fields next season after Day 1 of each event.

“The top eight teams (and ties) and top 40 individuals (and ties) not on one of the qualifying teams” will move past Friday’s opening rounds. There’s no change in the team advancement, but the individual number is way up from the previous 24.

On top of that, state tournament groupings will consist of three players instead of four. Also, “the IHSA boys’ and girls’ golf state finals will occur one week earlier” in the season beginning in 2021.

The second of those three changes is something I can’t really comment on, as I’m not sure how it affects play. But the other two changes appear positive.

There’s the potential to have more local athletes play past the cut line in Day 1 via the first change, while there’s less chance golfers will be vying for state hardware in October snow — an occasional occurrence — with the third change.

On the cross-country side, the IHSA’s latest rule change only will affect area Class 2A programs — the likes of Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul and Urbana.

“The number of 2A and 3A boys’/girls’ cross-country sectionals will be reduced from five to four,” the rule change reads. “As a result, this will eliminate three regionals for each gender in those two classes. Additionally ... there will be an increase in the number of teams and individuals that will advance out of sectionals.”

So nothing will change in 1A, as sectionals will send out their top six teams and top 10 finishers not on those teams. However, 2A and 3A sectionals will advance seven teams and 10 individuals.

As with expanding the state golf Day 2 fields, this is a good chance for more local athletes to compete at the state level. I’m on board with it.