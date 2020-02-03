When it’s time for the state’s prep basketball teams to be seeded in IHSA postseason action, coaches take to an online procedure that involves submitting a season summary, at latest, a day before seeds are announced.
There are no more face-to-face meetings to discuss how squads will be ranked in their respective postseason brackets. In a sense, a database now exists to streamline the seeding process.
Things aren’t quite so simple when it comes to IHSA wrestling regional meets, the first of three postseason tournaments in the sport.
While the website Trackwrestling has helped centralize some of the state’s high school grappling information, it’s not the main conduit for seeding discussions. As such, coaches still get together at regional sites around Illinois to fill out weight-class brackets.
Mahomet-Seymour coach Rob Ledin will take part in his 14th regional seeding meeting on behalf of the Bulldogs, in Mahomet prior to next Saturday’s Class 2A regional that also includes Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville and Urbana.
“We’ve already got our seeding going in a chart,” Ledin said. “We try to keep track of what other wrestlers do and in what weights we think they’re going to go and try to get an idea of what each weight is going to look like and what seed those guys are going to have. We usually walk into our seeding meeting knowing we’ve done our homework.”
But not every program falls into the same boat. Ledin said seeding meetings can prove difficult for a variety of reasons, including poor record-keeping, lack of preparedness or a desire to downplay certain regular-season outcomes.
One particular point of frustration for Ledin is Trackwrestling not being mandated as a regional seeding host.
“In Wisconsin and Missouri, everything is done on Trackwrestling,” he said. “Here that’s not the case, and it causes problems.”
Even so, coaches push on in mapping out appropriate weight-class brackets based on prior results. Criteria are head-to-head matchups and common opponents, with a coaches’ vote required if seeds still can’t be determined after looking at those factors.
“Some of the weight classes will go a little quicker than others, and then some, there’s going to be some arguments and (they’ll) take longer,” Ledin said. “I would probably put a seeding meeting at least an hour.”
Athletes who don’t receive a top-four seed in their bracket then are randomly slotted into their respective fields. Ledin noted this year’s meeting may take a little longer because former Class 3A competitors Bloomington, Morton and Normal West are in the fold at Mahomet, courtesy restructuring of the IHSA’s classification system.
“We’re going to have some fights for some seeds, I have a feeling,” Ledin said.