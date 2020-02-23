CHAMPAIGN — Wrestlers are required to wear school apparel before they climb atop an IHSA individual state championships podium.
Gage Reed recognized this Saturday evening as the Oakwood junior mulled about on the State Farm Center floor, waiting for Salt Fork freshman Reef Pacot to be awarded the Class 1A 106-pound sixth-place medal.
So Reed eventually departed to fetch a Comets jacket bearing his last name, replacing the Simba t-shirt from ‘The Lion King,’ he’d worn throughout the tournament. Reed soon would step atop his own podium, after all.
Even so, that shirt wasn’t appropriate attire for a second reason. Reed is no cub anymore. He’s more like Simba’s father, Mufasa.
King of the jungle.
Reed used a third-period takedown of Unity sophomore Tavius Hosley to secure a 3-0 decision and win a 1A state title at 113 pounds, giving Reed the best possible follow-up to his fifth-place effort the year prior.
“I love it. It’s amazing,” Reed said after finishing his latest season with a 43-3 record. “This is everything I’ve worked for. I can’t even say anything. I just can’t stop smiling right now.”
Reed’s win gave his team — in both Oakwood form and its current Oakwood/Salt Fork cooperative version — its second-ever state champion. The previous honoree was 119-pounder Charles Lomax in 1974.
“I’m not even going to lie and sugarcoat it: It’s a pretty cool feeling, man,” Comets coach Mike Glosser said. “He executed the game plan. He did everything we asked. It’s a pretty neat experience for both of us, especially him.”
After scoreless first and second periods, Hosley (31-3) opted to start the third period in neutral position.
That granted Reed a point with two minutes left in regulation, but it also gave Reed another edge.
“I felt like he ... knew he couldn’t ride me out,” Reed said of being allowed out of bottom position. “I’m glad he let me go neutral, because he knew my offense was going to keep just going and going, and he knew my bottom work was either going to get an escape or a reversal.”
Hosley, the 1A 106 state runner-up as a freshman last year, never got out of first gear with an offense that generated a win by fall and 16 points during two decision victories earlier in the state meet.
“I was supposed to do what I’ve been doing the whole tournament,” Hosley said, “just going out and attacking. But I couldn’t really get to anything.”
Reed could.
With 1 minute, 15 seconds left in regulation, Reed dragged Hosley downward shoulders-first before slipping his left arm toward Hosley’s right leg as the two hit the mat.
“I was attacking the head too much, and I left my legs open,” Hosley said. “It was a good reattack.”
Glosser wasn’t so sure in the immediate aftermath.
“I kind of blacked out,” Glosser said. “So I probably need to see the video to see exactly what we even did right there.”
What Reed did was make school and team history, as well as forever enshrine himself in IHSA wrestling lore as a state champion, a legacy he can add to next year during his senior season.
“I was prepared for anything that came at me, and I was just ready to kill,” Reed said. “And I was ready for that title, and nobody was going to get in my way of it.”
Reed didn’t know it while having his photo taken dozens of times atop that podium on the floor at State Farm Center, but he had one more reward awaiting him as well.
A new shirt. Bearing the likeness of Mufasa.
“Yeah, we got one in the car for him,” Glosser said. “He just couldn’t wait to be king.”