ROBINSON — Unity wrestling picked up individual championships at six weight classes in Saturday’s Class 1A Robinson Regional, using that boost to snare the team title with 253 points to runner-up Mt. Carmel’s 1821 / 2.
“It was a lot of fun,” Rockets coach Logan Patton said. “It was a great atmosphere. We had a whole bunch of Unity fans come down. ... We all understood that we were wrestling for each other.”
Tavius Hosley, the defending 1A 106-pound state runner-up, started the Rockets’ positive roll Saturday by taking the top spot at 113. He was followed by teammates Ben Gavel (126), Pate Eastin (160), Cade Scott (195), Grant Albaugh (220) and Logan Wilson (285).
Scott is the defending 1A 182 state runner-up, and Albaugh last season won a 1A 170 regional title at Judah Christian.
“He bumped up two weight classes,” Patton said of Albaugh, who was a heavily-used regular-season reserve. “We try to get everybody battle-tested. Grant, as a legit backup, still had 25 matches going into regionals.”
Also advancing to next weekend’s 1A Vandalia Sectional for Unity are Peyton Holt (second at 138), Connor Eastin (second at 170) and reigning 1A 182 state champion Micah Downs (second at 182).
“Everybody that’s going to sectionals has got a legitimate shot (at making state),” Patton said. “I truly believe that.”
Monticello’s Matt Kerr upset Downs by recording a 3-2 decision over Downs in the championship match.
The Sages, who ranked third in the team hunt with 147 points, earned other sectional qualifications from Caleb O’Linc (third at 113), Jacob Trent (second at 126), Austin McConaha (first at 132), Ethan O’Linc (third at 138) and Kaleb Reid (third at 152).
Panthers roar to title. LeRoy/Tri-Valley narrowly outlasted Oakwood/Salt Fork for top team honors at Saturday’s Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional, with the Panthers scoring 1651 / 2 points to the Comets’ 165.
LeRoy/TV was keyed by weight-class championships from Owen Gulley at 138 pounds, Grant Sant Amour at 170 and Darek Wiggins at 195. O/SF, in turn, leaned on individual titles from Reef Pacot at 106 and Gage Reed at 113.
Other area titlists from the meet were St. Joseph-Ogden’s Isaiah Immke at 145, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac’s Jacob Akins at 160, Hoopeston Area’s Abel Colunga at 182, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Dawson Pruitt at 220 and W/G-RF 285-pounder Hayden Copass — the reigning 2A 285 state runner-up.
All of these athletes and other top-three weight class finishers qualified for next weekend’s 1A Olympia Sectional in Stanford.
Hawks eclipse field. Powered by four first-place finishes, Prairie Central notched the team trophy at Saturday’s Class 1A Dwight Regional. The Hawks’ 174 1 / 2 points outpaced second-place Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher’s 144 1 / 2.
Prairie Central’s champions were Corbin Moser at 145 pounds, Logan Deacetis at 170, Brandon Hoselton at 195 and Josh Woodrey at 220. Deacetis is the reigning 1A 170 state winner, while Hoselton is the two-time defending state champion at 195.
GCMS/Fisher landed individual wins from Cole Maxey at 132, Kaden Gream at 152 and Calen Ragle at 182. Fifth-place Ridgeview/Lexington was led by Coby Windle (second at 126).
All of these athletes and other top-three weight class finishers qualified for next weekend’s 1A Olympia Sectional in Stanford.
Stanley moves ahead. Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth’s Makail Stanley was his team’s lone sectional advancer out of Saturday’s Class 1A Jacksonville ISD Regional, winning the 160-pound bracket. He’ll compete in next weekend’s 1A Vandalia Sectional.