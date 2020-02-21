CHAMPAIGN — A steady stream of high-schoolers marched up the ramp leading to State Farm Center’s northwest entrance on Thursday morning.

All 672 of them were slated to compete in the IHSA state wrestling tournament. But they weren’t arriving more than two hours before the start of Class 1A preliminaries to soak in the atmosphere.

Before even considering his or her first-round matchup in the three-day showcase, the athlete must pass through rigorous hair and skin checks.

Weigh-in coordinator Mike Matozzi has witnessed the health and safety measures both as a 32-year wrestling coach and a three-year supervisor of the process itself.

“You learn a little something each time you do it, and it goes incredibly fast,” Matozzi said. “When you think about it ... 672 wrestlers, and we can get them through and weighed in in less than half an hour. That takes some doing.”

Doors open to wrestlers at 10 a.m. Leading up to a 10:30 call time for hair and skin checks, participants make a short walk into the bowels of State Farm Center and hop on one of five scales being watched over by volunteers.

“You have to weigh enough to qualify for the weight class that’s just underneath you,” Matozzi said. “So let’s say you’re a 113-pounder. You have to weigh enough to have qualified as a 106-pounder.”

Matozzi noted that, come Jan. 1, there’s a “2-pound growth allowance” permitted to all competitors. Therefore, that wrestler hitting the mats at 113 can weigh anywhere between 106 and 115 pounds when state action begins.

“If they’re not OK, you’ll see some of them running in the balconies, trying to drop those last few ounces,” Matozzi said. “Hopefully, it’s only a few ounces.”

All athletes then head back toward Lou Henson Court, covered with six large wrestling mats. They must sit and wait to hear their weight-class bracket announced.

That’s when things can get interesting, especially if someone’s fingernails are too long or hair too unruly.

Wrestlers hold out their hands to be inspected. If their nails are deemed potentially dangerous, they’re directed to a nearby garbage can and given some clippers.

“There’s a chance they could scratch their opponent,” Matozzi said.

Top-of-the-head hair length also is judged at this time, not allowed to surpass the eyebrows in front or shirt collar in back. If an offending grappler doesn’t wish to cut their hair, they can cover it with a silk cap that tucks into wrestling headgear.

Wrestlers are then handed a weigh-in card and directed to someone who checks facial hair.

“If someone’s got some real bristly hair, they could use that to scrape on the skin of somebody else,” Matozzi said. “Any time your skin is opened up ... that exposes somebody to the potential of catching something like ringworm or impetigo.”

There’s a workaround for this as well.

“There’s another station,” Matozzi said, “where there’s a guy with shaving cream and razors.”

One more weigh-in rounds out the pre-wrestling checklist, and “then from there it’s good luck on the mats,” Matozzi said.

It almost takes longer to discuss the complete array of requirements athletes must be checked for than it does for Matozzi and his co-workers to execute the process surrounding them.

Matozzi credits his staff for making life easy ahead of the biggest tournament of the high school season.

“I kind of inherited the process form George (Dyche) and a gentleman he had worked with for years. They had pretty much fine-tuned it,” Matozzi said. “We have not only the process down, but we have so many guys that volunteer to help do this. We couldn’t do it without them.”