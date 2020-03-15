Ty Baxter
Jr., 160 pounds, LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Why he made the team: After placing second in his regional and fourth in his sectional, Baxter rolled to a fourth-place state finish at 160 pounds in Class 1A with a 42-3 record, also helping the Panthers to a team regional championship.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Prestige Worldwide. ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter. ... In my dream career, I would help others. ... My favorite subject to study in school is chemistry. ... My favorite athlete is Sammy Brooks/fluffed and feathered. ... My favorite TV show is “Supernatural.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Ghandi, Ricky Bobby and Leonardo da Vinci.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, go to Thailand and attend or compete in the Olympics.
Seth Buchanan
Sr., 285 pounds, Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the team: Buchanan captured individual regional and sectional championships, though he fell short of the podium in Class 2A despite a 40-7 record. The heavyweight also played a big role in the Bulldogs qualifying for 2A dual-team state.
A few of my favorites: I need tickets to see Jim Gaffigan. ... Before I compete, I eat beef jerky an hour and a half before, and a low-fat, salty snack sooner before, like pretzels. ... In my dream career, I would be an overpaid mattress tester. ... My favorite subject to study in school is chemistry. ... My favorite athlete is Khabib Nurmagomedov. ... My favorite TV show is “Parks and Recreation.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Aleksandr Karelin, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Dick Butkus.
An item on my bucket list: Visit Europe.
Hayden Copass
Jr., 285 pounds, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Why he made the team: Copass overcame an early-season injury to collect his first individual state championship at 285 pounds in Class 1A and went undefeated with a 26-0 ledger.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat chicken sandwiches. ... In my dream career, I would be a civil engineer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is geometry. ... My favorite athlete is J’den Cox. ... My favorite TV show is “Dexter.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Trent Hilger, Randy Reynolds and Adam Sandler.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Italy, be a two-time state titlist and wrestle at the Wisconsin fieldhouse.
Logan Deacetis
Jr., 170 pounds, Prairie Central
Why he made the team: Deacetis retained the Class 1A 170 crown, winning it for the second consecutive year while posting a 57-0 record and also aiding the Hawks to a 1A dual-team state berth.
Micah Downs
Sr., 182 pounds, Unity
Why he made the team: A dislocated jaw during the regular season couldn’t stop Downs from placing third at 182 pounds in Class 1A during individual state as well as helping the Rockets to third place at 1A dual-team state with a 37-5 record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Baby. ... Before I compete, I eat reigns. ... In my dream career, I would be a college wrestling coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is foods. ... My favorite athlete is Tavius Hosley. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Dave Nosler, Logan Patton and TJ Ingram.
Three items on my bucket list: Be a national champ, make the world team and be a coach.
Pate Eastin
Jr., 160 pounds, Unity
Why he made the team: Eastin wound up third at 160 pounds in Class 1A with a 48-7 record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Luke Bryant. ... Before I compete, I eat granola bars. ... In my dream career, I would teach P.E. ... My favorite subject to study in school is P.E. ... My favorite athlete is Logan Patton. ... My favorite TV show is “The Simpsons.”
Three items on my bucket list: Fight Henry Patton, eat the Absolutely Ridiculous Burger and skydive.
Ben Gavel
Jr., 126 pounds, Unity
Why he made the team: After opening up his stay at the Class 1A state meet with a loss, Gavel rolled on his way to placing third and ultimately finished with a 50-4 record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Guns N’ Roses. ... Before I compete, I eat homemade chicken wraps. ... In my dream career, I would be an astronaut. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Jacob Warner. ... My favorite TV show is “The Witcher.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick JFK, Socrates and Gordon Ramsay.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, scuba diving and go to space.
Carter Hall
Soph., 120 pounds, Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Hall finished sixth in his Class 2A state bracket and went 34-4 overall.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Baby. ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter and jelly sandwich with honey. ... In my dream career, I would play in MLB. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is LeBron James. ... My favorite TV show is “Naruto.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick LeBron James, Yadier Molina and Derek Jeter.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to the baseball College World Series, visit Dubai and visit the Grand Canyon.
Brandon Hoselton
Jr., 195 pounds, Prairie Central
Why he made the team: Hoselton couldn’t make it three straight state titles, but he still mustered a runner-up display at Class 1A 195 amid a 56-1 record.
Tavius Hosley
Soph., 113 pounds, Unity
Why he made the team: Hosley was runner-up for the second straight year in Class 1A and had a 31-3 record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NBA Youngboy. ... Before I compete, I eat a Pedialyte and steal a spinach wrap from Ben. I also get Subway. ... In my dream career, I would be a real estate lawyer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is P.E. with Coach Patton. ... My favorite athlete is Logan Wilson, aka The Fridge. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Brandon Hoselton, Logan Wilson and Micah Downs.
Three items on my bucket list: Go Division I, win a state title and get lunch with Coach Patton.
Gage Reed
Jr., 113 pounds, Oakwood/Salt Fork
Why he made the team: Our Wrestler of the Year secured his first-ever state championship, at 113 pounds in Class 1A. He finished with a 43-3 record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Oliver Tree tour in Cincinnati. ... Before I compete, I eat a rice cake and peanut butter. ... In my dream career, I would be an NCAA champion. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athlete is Jordan Burroughs. ... My favorite TV show is “Doctor Who.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jordan Burroughs, Jason Reed and Allen Reed.
Three items on my bucket list: Wrestle at a D-I college, explore the world and climb a mountain.
Daniel Renshaw
Jr., 220 pounds, Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the team: Renshaw placed fifth at state in Class 2A and piled up 39 victories in the process.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Eminem, Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace, Queen and Elton John. ... Before I compete, I eat a MetRX protein bar after weigh-ins and some Clif bars throughout the day after my matches. ... In my dream career, I would do something involving chemistry, biology and engineering. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are biology and Spanish. ... My favorite athlete is Wyatt Heimann. ... My favorite TV shows are “Arrow” and “Game of Thrones.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick FDR, my Grandpa Mike and Grandpa Jim.
Three items on my bucket list: Live in a Spanish-speaking country for at least a year, to have a family in a bilingual home and to see all 50 states.
Cade Scott
Sr., 195 pounds, Unity
Why he made the team: Scott placed fourth at Class 1A state with a 48-5 record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see DaBaby. ... Before I compete, I eat sandwich wraps and a Gatorade. ... In my dream career, I would become a police officer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is criminal justice. ... My favorite athlete is Spencer Lee. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Ghandi, Donald Trump and Muhammad Ali.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, deep-sea fishing and go to space.
JD Sexton
Sr., 152 pounds, St. Thomas More
Why he made the team: Sexton placed sixth in state in Class 1A, finished with a 43-7 record and set STM’s all-time mark for wins.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Luke Combs or Toby Keith. ... Before I compete, I eat a protein bar and some mini muffins. ... In my dream career, I would wrestle at Iowa State. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Bo Nickal. ... My favorite TV show is “Chopped.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Bo Nickal, Dave Schultz and Abraham Lincoln.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel overseas, win an overseas tournament and meet the president.