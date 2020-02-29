Three area wrestling programs will need to win three head-to-head matchups Saturday in order to be crowned dual-team state champion in Bloomington. Mahomet-Seymour will attempt the feat in Class 2A, while Unity and Prairie Central will do so in Class 1A at Grossinger Motors Arena. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS shares some thoughts from each team’s coach:
CLASS 2A
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs
Saturday’s opponent(s): vs. Antioch in 11 a.m. quarterfinal; with a win, would face Washington or Riverside-Brookfield in 1:30 p.m. semifinal and either Lemont, Mattoon, Aurora Christian or Woodstock Marian in 5:30 p.m. final or third-place dual.
Bulldogs’ sectional-winning lineup: Caden Hatton (Fr., 106); Payton Ragona (Jr., 113); Adam Pillischafske (Jr., 120); Noah Schnepper (Sr., 126); Braeden Heinold (Soph., 132); Logan Petro (Soph., 138); Chance Decker (Sr., 145); Gage Granadino (Jr., 152); Brennan Houser (Fr., 160); Peyton Myers (Jr., 170); Colton Crowley (Fr., 182); Mateo Casillas (Fr., 195); Daniel Renshaw (Jr., 220); Seth Buchanan (Sr., 285).
Bulldogs’ sectional winners: Hatton (fall); Ragona (fall); Schnepper (forfeit); Heinold (fall); Petro (fall); Granadino (fall); Houser (16-1 technical fall); Myers (fall); Crowley (fall); Casillas (fall); Renshaw (fall); Buchanan (fall).
From M-S coach Rob Ledin: “We are very proud and honored to represent our community at the IHSA 2A dual-team state championships. It is even more bittersweet since our program had been overlooked all season by the rankings, which had us between 21 and 25 all year. Personally, I’m proud of our wrestlers and coaching staff for putting their nose to the grindstone all season and achieving this goal and honor. ... It is our goal to wrestle on the last weekend of the season. We also set goals to compete for the state championship each season. However, we try not to overemphasize a single match. Our plan is to take it one match at a time. We don’t need to put any pressure on ourselves looking beyond what is in front of us.”
CLASS 1A
Unity Rockets
Saturday’s opponent(s): vs. Nazareth Academy in 11 a.m. quarterfinal; with a win, would face Dakota or Tremont in 1:30 p.m. semifinal and either Prairie Central, Auburn, Havard or Coal City in 5:30 p.m. final or third-place dual.
Rockets’ sectional-winning lineup: Ben Gavel (Jr., 126); Shane Ogden (Soph., 132); Peyton Holt (Jr., 138); Nick Nosler (Fr., 145); Tyler Cousins (Jr., 152); Pate Eastin (Jr., 160); Connor Eastin (Sr., 170); Grant Albaugh (Soph., 182); Micah Downs (Sr., 195); Cade Scott (Sr., 220); Logan Wilson (Sr., 285).
Rockets’ sectional winners: Gavel (20-8 major decision); Holt (10-7 decision); Nosler (7-6 decision); Pate Eastin (fall); Connor Eastin (fall); Albaugh (fall); Downs (fall); Scott (fall).
From Unity coach Logan Patton: “Our program is going in the right direction. We were close to winning a regional last year and it didn’t happen, but of the final eight teams that made it last year, we competed against half. We knew we were right there, and this year just solidifies that. ... Coming home with a trophy would again be a huge stepping stone in the right direction of this program. We want to build a dynasty, not a season. What a great way to send our seniors out is with some hardware, and they can always come back saying they were one of the classes that started this.”
Prairie Central Hawks
Saturday’s opponent(s): vs. Auburn in 11 a.m. quarterfinal; with a win, would face Harvard or Coal City in 1:30 p.m. semifinal and either Nazareth Academy, Unity, Dakota or Tremont in 5:30 p.m. final or third-place dual.
Hawks’ sectional-winning lineup: Braiden Travis (Jr., 106); Abby Bergstralh (Jr., 113); McKonnen Steidinger (Fr., 120); Nick Fever (Jr., 126); Christian Fever (Sr., 132); Jesse Karnes (Jr., 138); Corbin Moser (Sr., 145); Owen Steidinger (Fr., 152); Caden Young (Jr., 160); Connor Casner (Jr., 170); Logan Deacetis (Jr., 182); Owen Moser (Soph., 195); Josh Woodrey (Jr., 220); Brandon Hoselton (Jr., 285).
Hawks’ sectional winners: Travis (forfeit); Nick Fever (fall); Karnes (forfeit); Corbin Moser (fall); Casner (fall); Deacetis (forfeit); Owen Moser (forfeit); Woodrey (forfeit); Hoselton (fall).
From Prairie Central coach Tyler Webster: “It’s always a goal to get to Bloomington. It’s definitely an honor to be here. ... I feel like wrestling has always been looked at as an individual sport, but there is just as much a team aspect as any. An individual has to do his job in competition in order for a team to be successful. I feel like the dual state competition showcases how well all of your individuals come together and work for each other to make their team successful. You really see the team bond in Bloomington.”