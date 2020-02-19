Brody Keith dabbled in wrestling growing up in Monticello.
But today, at 39, he’s not tempted one bit to roll around and test the mats he and his crew of 12 laid out Tuesday at State Farm Center.
“Too old for that,” he said. “We just want it to look good.”
As facility lead attendant, Keith quarterbacks a remarkably quick transformation from Big Ten basketball to IHSA wrestling that has taken place in the arena every February since 1967. By Tuesday afternoon, Lou Henson Court was covered with six mats brought in from Heyworth and Stanford Olympia high schools.
“It’s like clockwork,” said facility manager Jeremy Dunlap, who has been involved in the wrestling makeover for 16 years.
Matches start Thursday and end Saturday night. Shortly after the last medal has been handed out, Keith and Co. will be back at it, clearing the scene in time for basketball practice at 2 p.m. Sunday.
It’s an impressive flip, one of many reasons why the IHSA and C-U remain happily married in wrestling. The process was made easier by renovations to State Farm Center, an ideal setting for a sport our community clearly cares about.
“Start to finish, it’s one of our biggest projects,” Keith said. “But it’s one of our favorites. We want to make everything perfect.”