Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Westville/Georgetown Ridge Farm's Hayden Copass controls Billy Blaser in their 285-pound match during the Class 2A prelims during the State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette ¿ Westville/Georgetown Ridge Farm's Hayden Copass controls Billy Blaser in their 285-pound match during the Class 2A prelims during the State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.