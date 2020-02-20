Fifteen local schools are sending at least one athlete to State Farm Center for IHSA state wrestling, which starts Thursday with Class 1A, 2A and 3A preliminaries followed by 1A and 2A championship quarterfinals. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS checked in with coaches from three of those local programs:
Sages try to go out with bang
MONTICELLO — Ethan O’Linc isn’t a newcomer to the individual state wrestling scene. In fact, the Monticello senior has qualified in each of his four high school seasons.
In those previous three stints, however, O’Linc was the Sages’ lightest state competitor. That changes this year, as the 138-pounder is joined by Monticello senior 132-pounder Austin McConaha at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“It’s always special to get seniors to state,” Sages coach Andy Moore said. “These two have been some of the more steady wrestlers for us over the years.”
O’Linc is gunning for his first piece of state hardware in his fourth try. It’d also be a first for Monticello since Nick Tankersley (106), Dylan Knisley (152) and Brendan Menacher (182) all reached their respective podiums in 2014.
Trying to make good on a fourth opportunity doesn’t mean O’Linc is poring over the Class 1A 138 field, in which he starts with Peoria Notre Dame’s Joey Mushinsky.
“He didn’t want to discuss brackets at all,” Moore said. “When I started talking to him about who he had, he pretty much tuned out and said, ‘Coach, it doesn’t matter. Whoever I have, I’m going to wrestle them.’”
McConaha also drew a Peoria Notre Dame athlete in the 1A 132 first round — one-loss senior Grant Peterson.
Similarly to O’Linc, McConaha isn’t going to be blinded by records or other statistics.
“They realize that no matter what they think — the kid is really good or they don’t consider them as good — anything can happen any match,” Moore said. “They’re eager to see which way they make it through.”
Moore described McConaha as “quite possibly one of my most dedicated wrestlers year-round,” and expressed excitement over McConaha rallying back from a sophomore-year injury and junior-season near-miss at state advancement.
O’Linc winning a sectional championship last weekend sets him up a bit better in the 138 bracket than McConaha is situated in 132.
“Everyone there is good, and (O’Linc) doesn’t want to get caught up in the atmosphere and situation,” Moore said. “One way or another, there should be an opportunity for (McConaha) to win a couple matches.”
Falcons sending trio south
GIBSON CITY — Cale Horsch had a freshman wrestling season worth remembering.
The Fisher student, competing on behalf of a cooperative led by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, blitzed the Class 1A 106-pound bracket and qualified for its state championship match right off the bat.
Horsch ultimately lost to top seed Monte Gregory, an El Paso-Gridley junior, but the stage had been set for a fruitful prep career.
Fast forward to Horsch’s junior campaign, and rooters of both the Bunnies and Falcons will witness his return to state after an absence in 2019.
“Last year was a tough one for him, not being able to finish out the season because of injury,” GCMS/Fisher coach Josh Carter said. “He just works hard. He’s got a great attitude and does everything he can to put himself in the best position possible to be successful.”
Horsch is one of three Carter pupils who will enter the 1A preliminaries, now wrestling at 126 pounds. He’ll be joined by 152-pound junior Kaden Gream and 182-pound senior Calen Ragle.
“I felt very good (about our qualifications),” Carter said. “They’ll just go out and wrestle and do what they do and see what happens.”
Horsch boasts the most state experience of this trio. And while he carries the exact same number of losses — four — into this year’s meet as he did the 2018 showcase, Horsch’s road to State Farm Center this time around included him snagging the last qualifying spot in his sectional bracket after he placed fourth.
“It’s a long time coming for him, and it wasn’t a gimme, either,” Carter said. “He had to wrestle well, beat some good kids, and did what he needed to do.”
Both Gream and Ragle actually spent most of the regular season one weight class lower than the ones in which they presently reside.
“It was a big deal for (Gream) to qualify,” Carter said. “The last couple years he’s been a very solid wrestler but had some tough regionals. ... For him to get out of the sectional was a big step for him.”
Ragle is wrestling up, in part, because fellow senior 182-pounder Payton Kean suffered a torn ACL earlier this season.
“He’s really putting it together here at the end of the season,” Carter said of Ragle. “I’m just excited for him to get to experience (state) for the first time.”
Tigers’ heavies faring well
WESTVILLE — In a different timeline, Hayden Copass would have been the 2019 Class 2A 285-pound state champion.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm student, who is the top athlete of a wrestling cooperative with Westville, ran through just about everyone in his path as a sophomore.
With one exception: Urbana senior Luke Luffman, who wound up a three-time state titlist by trumping Copass in the championship match and now is a freshman starter at Illinois.
But Copass’ state experience will look a bit different in his junior season. For a few reasons.
First, he’s now committed to Wisconsin’s grappling program.
Second, he missed a chunk of the regular season because of a knee injury and boasts just a 19-0 record entering Thursday’s preliminaries.
And, lastly, Westville/G-RF was moved from 2A to 1A competition, in which Copass will be joined this week by sophomore 182-pound teammate Rylee Edwards.
“Before regionals (Copass) hadn’t really been battle-tested,” Tigers coach Kirk Edwards said. “When he came back in the practices, he was off the chart. ... He’s chomping at the bit.”
Copass is working out of the bottom of his state bracket, surrendering the top seed to Byron senior and defending 1A 285 runner-up Tyler Elsbury (42-1). That doesn’t matter to those in the Westville/G-RF camp.
“I don’t think anybody can hang with him,” Kirk Edwards said. “I don’t think anybody in the state of Illinois thinks they can.”
Copass has yet to allow an offensive point in his limited campaign, permitting only escapes to his foes. And Copass, according to Kirk Edwards, expressed a desire to keep it that way at state. The coach’s response?
“We want you to get scored on,” Kirk Edwards said, “so we see what you do. ... There are two types of wrestlers: One that will fold and one that’ll battle through.”
Kirk Edwards’ son, Rylee, has proven to be the latter on his way to a first high school state berth. Rylee Edwards had to rally through his sectional bracket after losing his opening match, ultimately snaring the fourth and final state advancement slot via three wrestleback wins.
“(After losing his first match) he said, ‘Dad, I’m making it to state,’” Kirk Edwards recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t know that you can, buddy. This bracket’s tough.’ And I walked away.
“When the ref raised his hand (after pinning Petersburg PORTA’s Dom Barner in the wrestleback semifinals), he looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Dad, I told you so.’ It brought tears to my eyes.”
Where it all begins
Forty area wrestlers will take to the six mats inside State Farm Center beginning Thursday as the IHSA state meet gets underway with Class 1A and 2A preliminaries at noon and 2:15 p.m., respectively. Here’s a look at all local qualifiers’ first matches, as well as other spectator info:
CLASS 2A
NAME, SCHOOL WT. REC. FIRST-ROUND FOE
Damarion Moore, Danville 113 39-5 Caden Muselman, Oak Forest
Carter Hall, Champaign Central 120 32-1 Jayson Weidman, Grayslake Central
Gage Granadino, Mahomet-Seymour 152 37-9 Rocco Palumbo, Richards
Daniel Renshaw, Mahomet-Seymour 220 35-12 Brock Neill, LaSalle
Seth Buchanan, Mahomet-Seymour 285 38-5 Isaiah Batteast, Freeport
CLASS 1A
NAME, SCHOOL WT. REC. FIRST-ROUND FOE
Reef Pacot, Oakwood/Salt Fork 106 40-4 Ethan Struck, Marengo
Gage Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork 113 39-3 Mataeo Blessing, Coal City
AJ Wagner, St. Joseph-Ogden 113 41-8 Michael DiBenedetto, IC Catholic
Tavius Hosley, Unity 113 28-2 Dillon Raab, Lena-Winslow
Ethan Matlock, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 120 35-6 Aiden Livingston, Stillman Valley
Cale Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 126 36-4 Isaiah Bernal, Althoff Catholic
Coby Windle, Ridgeview/Lexington 126 44-3 Ben Gavel, Unity
Ben Gavel, Unity 126 45-3 Coby Windle, Ridgeview/Lexington
Austin McConaha, Monticello 132 41-11 Grant Peterson, Peoria N.D.
Joe Lashuay, Oakwood/Salt Fork 132 27-6 Will Carlile, Litchfield
Billy Tay, Ridgeview/Lexington 132 44-5 Dayton Hall, Mt. Carmel
Owen Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 138 32-6 Peyton Holt, Unity
Peyton Holt, Unity 138 43-10 Owen Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Ethan O’Linc, Monticello 138 36-9 Joey Mushinsky, Peoria N.D.
Corbin Moser, Prairie Central 145 34-9 Caleb Nix, Auburn
Isaiah Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden 145 20-7 Jeff Hermann, Robinson
Kaden Gream, GCMS/Fisher 152 35-10 Kyle Tunink, Newman
JD Sexton, St. Thomas More 152 41-4 Noah Schnerre, Orion
Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana/M-F 160 39-2 Brandon Navarro, IC Catholic
Ty Baxter, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 160 39-1 Marcus McKenna, Polo
Pate Eastin, Unity 160 44-6 Jesus Carrillo, North Chicago
Grant Sant Amour, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 170 38-5 Macrae Wilson, Chicago Hope
Logan Deacetis, Prairie Central 170 53-0 Bennett Eichert, Walther Christian
Connor Eastin, Unity 170 39-12 Andrew Wenzel, Dakota
Calen Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 182 29-12 Dalton Wood, Richmond-Burton
Abel Colunga, Hoopeston Area 182 41-7 Logan Jennings, Stillman Valley
Evan Antonio, Ridgeview/Lexington 182 31-17 Evan Riggle, Dakota
Micah Downs, Unity 182 33-4 Robert Gurley, Nazareth
Rylee Edwards, Westville/Georgetown-RF 182 44-7 Justin Peake, Johnsburg
Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central 195 53-0 Shane Trimingham, Auburn
Cade Scott, Unity 195 45-3 Owen O’Hara, BeardstownJosh Woodrey, Prairie Central 220 51-1 Grant Albaugh, Unity
Grant Albaugh, Unity 220 29-9 Josh Woodrey, Prairie Central
Logan Wilson, Unity 285 27-2 Ethan Faulk, El Paso-Gridley
Hayden Copass, Westville/Georgetown-RF 285 22-0 Skyler Sutton, Richland
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Thursday
Noon — Class 1A preliminaries
Approx. 2:15 p.m. — Class 2A preliminaries
Approx. 4:30 p.m. — Class 3A preliminaries
6:45 p.m. — Class 1A/2A championship quarterfinals
Friday
8:30 a.m. — Class 3A championship quarterfinals, first-round wrestlebacks
Approx. 11 a.m. — Class 1A/2A first-round wrestlebacks
Approx. 1:30 p.m. — Class 1A/2A/3A second-round wrestlebacks
7 p.m. — Class 1A/2A/3A championship semifinals
Saturday
9 a.m. — Class 1A/2A/3A wrestleback quarterfinals
11 a.m. — Class 1A/2A/3A wrestleback semifinals
1 p.m. — Class 1A/2A/3A third- and fifth-place matches
5:30 p.m. — Grand March
6 p.m. — Class 1A/2A/3A championship finals (starting at 106 pounds)