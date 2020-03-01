BLOOMINGTON — It wasn’t exactly what Unity wrestling desired, but it’s still an accomplishment for the history books.
Rockets coach Logan Patton’s crew for weeks leading up to Saturday talked about capturing a dual-team state championship. It didn’t quite work out, as Dakota knocked off Unity 35-27 during a Class 1A semifinal match inside Grossinger Motors Arena.
But the Rockets bounced back by trumping Auburn 48-30 in the third-place dual to post Unity’s best finish at the event since 1989’s Class A runner-up showing.
“It means a lot,” Patton said. “It’s a good building step. We talked about coming home with a trophy and building in the right direction.”
The Rockets also shut down Nazareth Academy 53-29 earlier Saturday to advance from the quarterfinal stage and guarantee postseason team hardware.
Bonus points set back Unity against Dakota, with Patton’s heavier wrestlers who usually rack up pinfalls, technical falls and major decisions unable to do so in this dual.
“We couldn’t have that happen,” Patton said. “As soon as the loss came in, we had to forget about it. ... That was a state-final type of match.”
Peyton Holt (132/138 pounds), Pate Eastin (160), Micah Downs (182), Oran Varela (220) and Logan Wilson (285) each collected three contested victories for Unity. Varela was making his return from a regular-season injury that sidelined him for individual state and Tuesday’s dual-team sectional.
“It was awesome (to have Varela back),” Patton said. “I don’t want to say he’s the heart and soul of our team, but he’s an awesome teammate.”
Two-time contested winners for the Rockets on the day were Braxton Manuel (120/126), Ben Gavel (126/132) and Cade Scott (195).
Neither Mahomet-Seymour nor Prairie Central had Unity’s fortune in Saturday’s proceedings, with each falling short in a dual-team state quarterfinal match.
The Bulldogs dropped a 2A tilt with Antioch 41-26 despite Seth Buchanan’s 1-minute, 6-second fall at 285. Braeden Heinold (132) and Mateo Casillas (195) pulled through by major decision as well.
The Hawks were ousted from the 1A field 49-28 by Auburn. Brandon Hoselton’s 32-second fall at 220 and Logan Deacetis’ 1-minute, 30-second fall at 170 keyed Prairie Central in defeat.
Titans end season with victory
NORMAL — On its fourth try across two seasons, Tri-County girls’ basketall finally has a win at Redbird Arena.
Tayler Barry erupted for 30 points and Bella Dudley contributed 19 points as the Titans outlasted Aurora Christian 64-59 during Saturday’s Class 1A third-place game in Normal.
“Awesome,” Tri-County coach Joe Morrisey said. “I told them only two teams get to win (Saturday) out of the whole state of Illinois in Class 1A. It’s kind of a springboard for what we want to do here down the road next year and following years after that.”
Nothing went right for the Titans (30-6) one day prior, when they dropped a 70-28 semifinal decision to Lanark Eastland. The Cougars wound up winning the state title Saturday with a 62-57 victory against Lewistown, and Tri-County joined them as the lone small-school programs to finish the campaign on a positive note.
Barry recovered nicely from a seven-point outing versus Eastland, connecting on 14 of 15 free throws and adding five steals to her stat line against the Eagles (30-6). Dudley also boasted a team-leading six rebounds and had four steals.
“(Friday) they really played tight and nervous,” Morrisey said. “They led us (Saturday).”
The Titans boasted a 25-of-27 ledger at the charity stripe, which proved critical as Aurora Christian began rallying from a 31-21 halftime deficit.
Morrisey also executed a couple lineup changes, inserting Kaylenn Hunt (four points, five rebounds) and Thaylee Barry as a means of boosting on-court energy.
It paid off when Tri-County outproduced the Eagles 17-7 in the second quarter as the Titans concluded this season one spot better than their fourth-place result of 2019.
“You get to smile for a while,” Morrisey said, “instead of have it hanging over your head that you lost your last two.”