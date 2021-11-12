(1) St. Thomas More (39-1) vs. (2) Freeport Aquin (38-2-1), 9 a.m. Friday
Coaches: Kelly McClure (92-6 in three seasons at St. Thomas More); Robyn Stovall (38-2-1 in one season at Freeport Aquin).
How they got here: St. Thomas More defeated (10) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2-0, (5) Salt Fork 2-0, (3) Heritage 2-0, (1) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2-0 and (1) Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 2-0; Freeport Aquin defeated (15) Alden-Hebron 2-0, (7) Rockford Christian Life 2-0, (6) Lena-Winslow 2-0, (1) Galena 2-0 and (1) Milford 2-0.
Last state appearance: St. Thomas More in 2018 (placed third in Class 2A); Freeport Aquin’s first appearance.
Sabers to watch: Caroline Kerr (Sr., S; 147 kills, 814 assists, 235 digs, 29 blocks, 53 aces); Mallory Monahan (Jr., OH; 285 kills, 89 digs, 10 blocks, 18 aces); Colleen Hege (Sr., L; 109 assists, 422 digs, 61 aces); Anna McClure (Sr., OH; 98 kills, 144 digs, 27 aces); Shannon Monahan (Fr., OH; 251 kills, 176 digs, 13 blocks, 36 aces).
Bulldogs to watch: Lucy Arndt (Jr., OH; 370 kills, 205 digs, 14 blocks, 63 aces); Ava Hiveley (Sr., OH; 289 kills, 241 digs, 10 blocks, 50 aces); Megan Holder (Soph., S; 939 assists, 244 digs, 14 blocks, 53 aces); Hanna Pizzolato (Jr., L/DS; 83 assists, 314 digs, 31 aces); Bentleah Stovall (Jr., RS/MH; 176 kills, 51 digs, 15 blocks, 23 aces).
From McClure: “Any time there’s four teams left, they’re all going to be solid. I probably spent the most time looking at Aquin, and they’re a really talented team. They’ve got a lot of options offensively and really good ball control, so I think it’s going to be a really good matchup. ... I think there will definitely be nerves for everyone, but I think the fact we’ve had some players on the court that have played there before (in the 2018 Class 2A tournament), I think that’s going to allow them to kind of settle into the match and help everyone else along.”
From Stovall: “This team had a strong spring season. We lost four starting seniors. However, the underclassmen played quite a bit and certainly stepped up in summer league. By the time August practices started, things were looking really bright. ... When you get to the final four, you can expect them all to be great matchups.”
Pick: St. Thomas More 2, Freeport Aquin 1.
(1) Springfield Lutheran (32-5) vs. (2) Augusta Southeastern (38-2), 10:30 a.m. Friday
Coaches: Katie McCulley (393-150 in 15 seasons at Springfield Lutheran); Tim Kerr (629-249-1 in 25 seasons at Augusta Southeastern).
How they got here: Springfield Lutheran defeated (6) New Berlin 2-0, (5) Jacksonville Routt 2-0, (2) Mendon Unity 2-0, (1) Brown County 2-1 and (4) Gibault Catholic 2-0; Augusta Southeastern defeated (8) Havana 2-0, (5) Lewistown 2-0, (1) Princeville 2-1, (1) Hartsburg-Emden 2-0 and (2) Newark 2-1.
Last state appearance: Springfield Lutheran in 2011 (placed third in Class 1A); Augusta Southeastern in 2001 (placed fourth in Class 1A).
Crusaders to watch: Makenna Cox (Jr., OH; 378 kills, 388 digs, 21 blocks, 48 aces); Caleina Herman (Jr., S/RS; 867 assists, 155 digs, 27 aces); Kaleigh Bergschneider (Jr., OH; 329 kills, 423 digs, 10 blocks, 66 aces); Ali Davis (Jr., MH; 137 kills, 44 blocks); Anna Schleyhan (Jr., L; 247 digs, 18 aces).
Suns to watch: Amanda Stephens (Fr., MB; 371 kills, 153 digs, 55 blocks, 34 aces); Ani Kerr (Sr., S; 914 assists, 185 digs, 50 aces); Taylor Wagner (Sr., OH; 339 kills, 252 digs, 17 blocks, 43 aces); Abbey McMillen (Jr., MB; 222 kills, 183 digs, 40 blocks, 52 aces); Summer Ramsey (Jr., OH; 94 kills, 231 digs, 23 aces).
From McCulley: “We played Southeastern mid-September in a tourney. Did not play our best. I’m excited to hopefully play our best, and maybe the outcome will be different. ... When we were beating the local big-name teams around Springfield and when we took (Pleasant) Plains to three, I knew we had a great-quality 1A team with the potential to go to state.”
From Kerr: “We are thrilled to represent our area of the state at Redbird Arena. It is exciting for a small school in west central Illinois to be a part of such a big event. ... Obviously, St. Thomas More and Aquin are the overwhelming favorites here. The good news is that we are going to get to play one of them on Saturday. We have achieved nearly every goal that we set coming into and going through the season. We feel like we are playing with house money right now. ... I need to pull out my Norman Dale persona and convince the girls that we belong here. Maybe I’ll measure the height of the net or step off the length and width of the court just to show the girls that we have the same dimensions on our court at home. If we are not awestruck, I believe that we have a chance to win a game or two while we are here.”
Pick: Augusta Southeastern 2, Springfield Lutheran 1.