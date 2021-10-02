Hawks riding 10-match win streak
BROADLANDS — Ryan Fitzgerald’s Heritage volleyball team suffered a three-set defeat versus Cumberland on Sept. 16, dropping the Hawks’ record to 6-6-1.
Fitzgerald’s crew hasn’t lost since and possesses the No. 3 seed entering the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, which begins Monday with Heritage (16-6-1) hosting sixth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (12-7) in a quarterfinal match.
The Hawks actually have knocked off the Knights twice over the last two weeks, posting a three-set victory on Sept. 25 and a two-set win on Thursday.
“This was something I was actually hoping was going to happen,” said Fitzgerald, in his first season coaching the Hawks. “I thought earlier it’d be pretty up and down, just because with a coaching change we were trying to get them into our system and culture.”
Fitzgerald, a 2015 Heritage graduate, is the son of former Hawks coach Shelley Fitzgerald. The younger Fitzgerald served as his mother’s assistant coach for four years in the late-2010s.
“My mom played at Hoopeston in the late-80s and won a lot of regionals and sectionals at that time,” Ryan Fitzgerald said, “and everything I’ve learned is from her.”
The current Hawks captured the Arcola Invitational championship last weekend with four wins in as many matches.
“I thought it was going to be a winnable tournament,” Fitzgerald said. “After we lost to Cumberland and it was such a close matchup, I think it gave them a lot of confidence.”
Heritage is paced by senior outside hitter Bri Struck, who on Thursday was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association/MaxPreps Player of the Week for the state of Illinois.
“She’s a very unique player. She always wants the ball, and not in a bad way,” Fitzgerald said. “You give her an opportunity and she’s going to make the most of it, and she’s never satisfied.”
Sophomore setter Mary Roland, senior outside hitter Kiley Knoll, senior middle Torie Rothermel, junior middle Adena Paul, senior libero Lilly Ploense and sophomore libero/outside hitter Lilli Montgomery all have been critical to the Hawks’ success, as well.
“(Roland) is a very naturally talented setter,” Fitzergald said. “Kiley is probably one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen. Her game is very fluid.”
The Hawks are seeded behind only Decatur Lutheran and Blue Ridge in the league tournament. Heritage hasn’t faced either of those teams yet this season.
“Their next goal is to win the conference tournament,” Fitzgerald said. “We really think we can win the conference tournament.”
Knights’ busy schedule paying dividendsFARMER CITY — It’s been difficult to find a day of the week — excluding Sunday — on which Evan Miles‘ Blue Ridge volleyball squad isn’t competing.
The Knights have contested 27 matches in a 39-day span, concluding with Thursday’s three-set victory against Arcola.
And Blue Ridge has won 24 of those matches.
“I know there’s days when the girls are tired and they don’t perform their best. I understand that. Heck, even as a coach I get tired, too,” said Miles, in his 12th season overseeing the Knights. “I’m pretty pleased. Knock on wood, we’ve stayed healthy. ... Hopefully, COVID doesn’t hit us and we’re able to keep plugging away.”
Blue Ridge began the campaign with 13 consecutive victories before a 2-0 loss to Warrensburg-Latham in the Decatur Lutheran Invitational. The Knights’ only defeats since were versus Okaw Valley (2-0) and Decatur Lutheran (2-1).
Perhaps fittingly, Blue Ridge’s No. 2 seed in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, which begins Monday with the Knights facing either No. 7 Tri-County or No. 10 Arcola in the quarterfinals, only is trumped by Decatur Lutheran’s No. 1 seed.
“Pretty paramount,” Miles said of the league tournament’s importance. “We focus on our few matches and conference tournament down the stretch, and hopefully, we have a high enough seeding so we’re not in the same regional as St. Thomas More.”
Junior setter Gracie Shaffer is integral to Blue Ridge’s performance thus far. She boasts 406 assists, 182 digs and 96 kills on the season.
“Quite frankly, we wouldn’t be where we’re at without her,” Miles said. “(She’s) very mature. She’s poised for her age. She’s our quarterback on the court.”
Senior middle Jaclyn Pearl leads the Knights in kills with 176, and senior left-side hitter Payton Burns has chipped in 99 kills to go with 151 digs. Junior defensive specialist Alexis Wike has lived up to that title with 261 digs, and senior right-side hitter/middle Jamie Wanserski has tossed in 49 aces.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of spraying the ball around with four or five girls,” Miles said. “(We’re) not just one- or two-dimensional.”
Miles hopes that versatility helps Blue Ridge thrive in a difficult Class 1A sub-sectional that includes the likes of powerhouse STM along with Armstrong-Potomac, Judah Christian and Salt Fork.
“A good goal of ours would be to have a good showing in the regional this year, even win the regional,” Miles said, “and play in a very competitive sectional with all these tough teams.”
Sages riding up-and-down challenges this season
MONTICELLO — Kim Allison‘s fourth Monticello volleyball team has experienced multiple swings in momentum through its first 19 matches.
The Sages began with a 3-5 record that at one point included four consecutive losses. They’ve dropped four of their last five matches, as well — all in grueling Illini Prairie Conference action, though two of those defeats came in three sets.
But there’s also been a good stretch for Monticello (10-9) that began with a two-set win over Rantoul to close Centennial’s Charger Invitational on Sept. 4.
“They didn’t really believe they should win. ... Almost all the matches in that tournament were very tight, and it was like we just wouldn’t seal the deal,” Allison said. “Like, you’re there. Finish it. Finish the game. And I feel like the team finally was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”
The Sages rattled off a six-match win streak, beginning with that Rantoul result. They handled a solid Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond team in three sets and defeated both Tuscola and Maroa-Forsyth in two sets during the run.
“I’ve been really happy with the players,” Allison said. “They’re working really hard. There’s really good team chemistry going on.”
Senior outside hitter Renni Fultz consistently paces Monticello, both in kills and in non-statistical ways.
“She brings a lot of knowledge to the team,” Allison said. “The thing I’m most pleased with is her leadership skills. ... The younger players look to her overall in the whole program, and she really reaches out to them.”
Senior middle Hannah Swanson and senior setter Lizzie Stiverson join Fultz to form “the backbone of the team,” according to Allison. Stiverson doesn’t even play club volleyball, which leaves Allison all the more impressed when Stiverson is able to fluidly run the Sages’ 5-1 system.
Junior libero Addison Schmidt, junior outside hitter Alayna Schultz, sophomore middle Emma Hillard, sophomore outside hitter Jobi Smith and freshman setter Sierrah Downey all have chipped in, as well.
Each of these girls will need to step up next week, when Monticello participates in a challenging Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic that includes the host Panthers, Champaign Central, Cissna Park and Milford, among other tough foes.
“Just having the opportunity to have that many matches against good teams and be competitive (is great),” Allison said. “That’s what I tell them all the time: high energy, be competitive, go out there and (play) point-by-point.”