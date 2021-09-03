Panthers ready for conference change
PAXTON — Lindsay Stalowy‘s Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball program has thrived since she took its reins before the 2015 season.
The Panthers won 21 or more matches in four of her first five campaigns, including a 30-6 mark in 2019. They then finished 16-2 during the condensed 2021 spring slate, posting victories over the likes of Champaign Central and Unity as Stalowy picked up News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year recognition.
Now, Stalowy’s PBL program is embracing a new challenge.
Being part of the Illini Prairie Conference.
“The IPC is a very dominant volleyball conference,” Stalowy said. “If you want to be good, you have to learn to play with some of the best. I was all for it.”
The school accepted an invitation from the Illini Prairie last year, and its athletic teams now are in their first year as full members.
PBL volleyball (5-0) begins its Illini Prairie run Saturday by hosting Chillicothe IVC. It’s an opponent Stalowy admits she doesn’t know that much about, but she’s familiar with plenty of other Illini Prairie clubs.
“Not much has changed from our previous volleyball schedule,” she said. “We would typically play Rantoul, St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity and Prairie Central each year prior to this. Now we are just playing them for conference (standings).”
And that’s a tough task, even with PBL’s recent success.
STM is a Division I athlete factory, won the 2017 Class 2A state championship and placed third in the 2018 2A postseason. SJ-O owns a pair of 2A state trophies in the last six seasons — second place in 2016 and third place in 2019. Bloomington Central Catholic won the 2015 2A state crown and placed fourth in the 2016 3A state draw, while Unity has been a steady threat for several years as well.
The Panthers, who’ve yet to drop a set in five matches this fall, are led by senior multi-sport star Addison Oyer at outside hitter as well as junior hitter Trixie Johnson, senior defensive specialist Carly Mutchmore and freshman setter Aubrey Busboom.
“I have not seen much of a reaction from my current group. However, last year’s group was upset they did not get a chance to be a part of the IPC,” said Stalowy, referencing the six starters who graduated from her previous roster. “Our kids understand there will not be any easy matches from here on out. But, for the moment, we are going to be focusing on our side of the net and improving our play.”
Bearcats not fazed by small roster
MILFORD — The 2019 high school volleyball season was one to remember at Milford.
Under Christine Duis, the Bearcats won their first regional championship since 1995 and captured their first-ever sectional plaque before coming up one win shy of the Class 1A state semifinals.
Michelle Wessels then took over the program ahead of the 2021 spring season. She was a volunteer assistant on the 2019 Milford staff and previously was Iroquois West’s head coach and a Cissna Park assistant coach.
The Bearcats amassed a 16-2 record in Wessels’ first season at the helm. And they look strong again this fall, sitting at 5-1 ahead of a big nonconference match next Tuesday versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda. That one loss was to an Indiana school as well.
“We didn’t know how long it was going to take us to gel together,” Wessels said. “The first couple matches were a little rough. But third match, when we played Bishop Mac, we turned it around and we started playing pretty solidly.”
That play includes a 4-0 sweep in the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off, with Milford dropping just two of eight sets along the way. The Bearcats didn’t permit even 20 points in any of the four sets they played against the Timberwolves and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley within the championship pool.
“Absolutely not,” Wessels said when asked if she expected such a result. “We didn’t expect to roll through it that fast or that easy. ... Everybody did their job. They were very solid. We didn’t make a lot of errors, or if they were errors, they were aggressive errors.”
Taking center stage early on for Milford is senior middle Caley Mowrey. She piled up 37 kills out of the 6-2 offense in the Bearcats’ four match victories.
“Caley is our go-to. That’s no secret. She’s been that since her sophomore year,” Wessels said. “This year we kind of try to use her early, and then teams start to key on her and we start to push the ball to the pins.”
Benefiting most from that approach is senior outside hitter Emmaleah Marshino, whom Wessels said has improved significantly on offense in addition to already playing solid defense.
Junior Jahni Lavicka and sophomore Hunter Mowrey share setting duties, though Hunter Mowrey also operates as a Swiss Army knife around the court. The Mowreys are cousins, and sophomores Emma and Anna McEwen are twin sisters who’ve also stepped up.
“We think we have the potential to go far into the postseason if everything works in our favor,” Wessels said. “If we gel together and keep playing like we’re playing, and if we can keep improving on that ... we obviously see the potential to be able to do that.”