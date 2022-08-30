RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 2-0 Bulldogs powered past Champaign Central and Danville, host St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
2. St. Thomas More 1-1 Sabers came up short against a quality Normal U-High squad, pay trip to Centennial next.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-0 Gracelyn Greenburg (far right) and Panthers have topped Centennial and Hoopeston Area.
4. Champaign Central 1-1 Maroons picked up their first win of the season by eclipsing Olympia in non-league action.
5. BHRA 3-0 Blue Devils stunned both Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden in three sets, then beat Attica (Ind.).
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-2 Spartans moved back to .500 with Monday’s victory over St. Teresa; both losses in three sets.
7. Hoopeston Area 6-1 Cornjerkers dropped just one set in five matches en route to Blue Ridge Invitational title.
8. Rantoul 2-0 Eagles own wins over Westville and Decatur MacArthur, play in Centennial Invite this week.
9. Cissna Park 4-0 Timberwolves swept their own Tip-Off Classic, picking up a triumph versus stout Milford club.
10. Westville 5-1 Tigers went 4-0 with no set losses during Martinsville’s tournament, leaving with the crown.