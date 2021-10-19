RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 33-1 1 Sabers handed Galena its first loss of the season en route to Morgan Buerkett Invitational crown.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 24-5 2 Bulldogs have won their last 12 contests, visit Charleston to close Apollo Conference schedule.
3. Unity 30-3 3 Rockets took care of Urbana on Monday, draw Illini Prairie foes Rantoul and Olympia this week.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 19-4 6 Spartans are on a six-match win streak, face big test Tuesday when Paxton-Buckley-Loda visits.
5. Champaign Central 22-10 4 Maroons dropped last three bouts in Lincoln-Way Central’s tournament, visit Peoria Manual next.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-8 5 Panthers put up 2-3 record at Morgan Buerkett Invitational, defeated Iroquois West on Monday.
7. Heritage 20-8-1 9 Hawks picked up significant victory over Judah Christian on Monday, visit Argenta-Oreana soon.
8. Milford 22-7 8 Bearcats stumbled in three sets to Beecher, try to rebound at Chrisman and Watseka this week.
9. Arthur Christian 34-1 7 Conquering Riders suffered first loss — to Judah Christian — but since have won three straight.
10. Monticello 17-14 — Sages return to poll after winning three times in Morgan Buerkett Invite, including versus PBL.