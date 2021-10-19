Listen to this article

1. St. Thomas More    33-1    1    Sabers handed Galena its first loss of the season en route to Morgan Buerkett Invitational crown.

2. Mahomet-Seymour    24-5    2    Bulldogs have won their last 12 contests, visit Charleston to close Apollo Conference schedule.

3. Unity    30-3    3    Rockets took care of Urbana on Monday, draw Illini Prairie foes Rantoul and Olympia this week.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden    19-4    6    Spartans are on a six-match win streak, face big test Tuesday when Paxton-Buckley-Loda visits.

5. Champaign Central    22-10    4    Maroons dropped last three bouts in Lincoln-Way Central’s tournament, visit Peoria Manual next.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    25-8    5    Panthers put up 2-3 record at Morgan Buerkett Invitational, defeated Iroquois West on Monday.

7. Heritage    20-8-1    9    Hawks picked up significant victory over Judah Christian on Monday, visit Argenta-Oreana soon.

8. Milford    22-7    8    Bearcats stumbled in three sets to Beecher, try to rebound at Chrisman and Watseka this week.

9. Arthur Christian    34-1    7    Conquering Riders suffered first loss — to Judah Christian — but since have won three straight.

10. Monticello    17-14    —    Sages return to poll after winning three times in Morgan Buerkett Invite, including versus PBL.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

