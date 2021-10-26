Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Thomas More 34-1 1 Sabers will enter Class 1A playoffs on 24-match win streak, last defeating PBL.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 30-5 2 Bulldogs swept five matches to capture Mahomet-Seymour Invitational crown.

3. Unity 32-2 3 Rockets have won five contests in a row, last trumping Olympia in three sets.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-4 4 Spartans placed first at Mt. Pulaski Tournament by winning all four matches.

5. Champaign Central 23-11 5 Maroons fell to quality Springfield in three sets, have dropped four of last five.

6. Heritage 22-8-1 7 Hawks outlasted Tri-County in regular-season finale, carry three-match win streak.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-10 6 Panthers began playoffs Monday by topping rival GCMS in Class 2A quarterfinals.

8. Arthur Christian 37-1 9 Conquering Riders avenged earlier loss to Judah Christian, won ECIC Tournament.

9. Monticello 18-15 10 Sages stumbled against Chillicothe IVC after collecting four victories in a row.

10. Milford 23-8 8 Bearcats fell to Watseka to close regular season with fourth loss in last eight tilts.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

