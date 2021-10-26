RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 34-1 1 Sabers will enter Class 1A playoffs on 24-match win streak, last defeating PBL.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 30-5 2 Bulldogs swept five matches to capture Mahomet-Seymour Invitational crown.
3. Unity 32-2 3 Rockets have won five contests in a row, last trumping Olympia in three sets.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-4 4 Spartans placed first at Mt. Pulaski Tournament by winning all four matches.
5. Champaign Central 23-11 5 Maroons fell to quality Springfield in three sets, have dropped four of last five.
6. Heritage 22-8-1 7 Hawks outlasted Tri-County in regular-season finale, carry three-match win streak.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-10 6 Panthers began playoffs Monday by topping rival GCMS in Class 2A quarterfinals.
8. Arthur Christian 37-1 9 Conquering Riders avenged earlier loss to Judah Christian, won ECIC Tournament.
9. Monticello 18-15 10 Sages stumbled against Chillicothe IVC after collecting four victories in a row.
10. Milford 23-8 8 Bearcats fell to Watseka to close regular season with fourth loss in last eight tilts.