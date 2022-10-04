RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 17-3 1 Bulldogs continue to tear through Apollo Conference play, with their next chance to do so coming Tuesday versus Mt. Zion.
2. Champaign Central 12-6 3 Maroons have won each of their last six matches after sitting at .500 for the season. They’ll visit rival Centennial on Tuesday.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-5 2 Spartans were dealt a competitive loss to a good Tri-Valley team, leading into an Illini Prairie road trip Tuesday to Monticello.
4. St. Thomas More 14-5 5 Sabers have overcome three Illini Prairie opponents in their last three matches, look to make it four with Pontiac visiting.
5. ALAH 17-4 8 Knights began Lincoln Prairie tournament as the No. 1 seed and dispatched Tri-County during Monday’s quarterfinal round.
6. Cissna Park 21-3 4 Timberwolves bounced back from consecutive losses to Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden by fending off Hoopeston Area.
7. Westville 18-5 7 Tigers took down Salt Fork shortly after the Storm defeated Cissna Park. Westville’s win streak is five after win over Marshall.
8. Salt Fork 15-3 10 Storm will stop by Gilman on Tuesday for a Vermilion Valley tilt before visiting St. Joseph-Ogden for a big non-league match.
9. BHRA 14-6 6 Blue Devils beat Wateska, but lost against Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger (Ind). Hoopeston Area is up next Tuesday night.
10. Milford 15-5 9 Bearcats dropped second match this season to an Indiana school, versus South Newton, will try to recover at Schlarman.