RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 12-2 1 Bulldogs placed third in Jacksonville Invitational, visit Normal U-High on Thursday in a rematch from last year’s playoffs.
2. St. Thomas More 7-2 2 Sabers won the Clinton Classic, knocking off Maroa-Forsyth in the final. A visit to rival St. Joseph-Ogden is on tap Thursday.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 5 Spartans starting to gain traction, winning each of their last four bouts. Most recent was Monday versus Hoopeston Area.
4. Champaign Central 6-6 4 Maroons have contested a daunting schedule, including playing in the Effingham Crossroads Classic and finishing 2-3.
5. Cissna Park 7-0 8 Timberwolves are the area’s lone unbeaten, a position they hope to maintain Tuesday when hosting Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
6. BHRA 9-2 4 Blue Devils suffered first losses of the season in the Clinton Classic. They battle with Schlarman and Cissna Park this week.
7. Westville 12-3 9 Tigers couldn’t collect a win over Unity on Monday after compiling a 3-1 record in a round robin they hosted last weekend.
8. Milford 5-2 — Bearcats’ last two matches resulted in wins over Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Georgetown-Ridge Farm. They host Westville soon.
9. Unity 6-6 — Rockets outlasted Westville on Monday for second consecutive three-set victory — and fourth by such a margin this season.
10. Hoopeston Area 8-3 7 Cornjerkers were handed consecutive defeats by Westville and St. Joseph-Ogden. Their next foe is a solid Salt Fork squad.
