Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Thomas More 9-0 1 Sabers won the Clinton Classic without dropping a set, have lost one set for the entire season.

2. Unity 12-0 4 Rockets got past Westville on Monday to improve unbeaten start, host Bloomington CC soon.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-3 3 Bulldogs finished 3-2 in Effingham Crossroads Classic, and one of the losses came in three sets.

4. Champaign Central 8-5 6 Maroons stunned St. Joseph-Ogden on road, then finished 4-1 in Effingham Crossroads Classic.

5. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-1 2 Spartans have rallied from loss to Champaign Central with wins over Oakwood, Hoopeston Area.

6. Milford 8-1 7 Bearcats rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Georgetown-Ridge Farm to end lengthy homestand.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-2 5 Panthers dispatched Prairie Central on Monday to conclude two-match skid, visit Tuscola next.

8. Blue Ridge 16-1 8 Knights’ first loss came to Warrensburg-Latham, but they still went 4-1 in Decatur Lutheran Invite.

9. Arthur Christian 16-0 9 Conquering Riders stopped Cerro Gordo/Bement and LeRoy in a weekend round-robin event.

10. Monticello 7-5 — Sages climb into rankings on four-match win streak that includes ALAH, Tuscola and Shelbyville.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos