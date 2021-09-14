RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 9-0 1 Sabers won the Clinton Classic without dropping a set, have lost one set for the entire season.
2. Unity 12-0 4 Rockets got past Westville on Monday to improve unbeaten start, host Bloomington CC soon.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-3 3 Bulldogs finished 3-2 in Effingham Crossroads Classic, and one of the losses came in three sets.
4. Champaign Central 8-5 6 Maroons stunned St. Joseph-Ogden on road, then finished 4-1 in Effingham Crossroads Classic.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-1 2 Spartans have rallied from loss to Champaign Central with wins over Oakwood, Hoopeston Area.
6. Milford 8-1 7 Bearcats rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Georgetown-Ridge Farm to end lengthy homestand.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-2 5 Panthers dispatched Prairie Central on Monday to conclude two-match skid, visit Tuscola next.
8. Blue Ridge 16-1 8 Knights’ first loss came to Warrensburg-Latham, but they still went 4-1 in Decatur Lutheran Invite.
9. Arthur Christian 16-0 9 Conquering Riders stopped Cerro Gordo/Bement and LeRoy in a weekend round-robin event.
10. Monticello 7-5 — Sages climb into rankings on four-match win streak that includes ALAH, Tuscola and Shelbyville.