RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 13-3 1 Bulldogs were dealt a three-set loss by Normal U-High, return to Apollo Conference play Tuesday when Effingham visits.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-4 3 Spartans eased past St. Thomas More and dispatched Marshall to extend win streak to seven. They visit Unity on Tuesday.
3. Champaign Central 8-6 4 Maroons rocked Peoria and Peoria Richwoods to start Big 12 action with a 2-0 record, pay a trip to Peoria Notre Dame next.
4. St. Thomas More 11-5 2 Sabers finished 3-2 in Mt. Pulaski’s tournament, suffering three-set defeats to the host and Lena-Winslow. Rantoul is on deck.
5. Cissna Park 13-1 5 Timberwolves sustained their first loss of the season, by Fieldcrest in a tournament title match in the Knights’ gymnasium.
6. Westville 13-4 7 Tigers followed losses to Unity and Milford by beating Georgetown-Ridge Farm. A big match with Cissna Park awaits Tuesday.
7. Unity 6-7 9 Rockets took Bloomington Central Catholic to three sets, seek a defining regular-season victory versus St. Joseph-Ogden.
8. BHRA 10-4 6 Blue Devils are trying to pull out of a recent skid, defeating Milford for a second victory in their last six matches overall.
9. Milford 8-3 8 Bearcats watched Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin end their win streak at four on Monday with a Vermilion Valley sweep.
10. Salt Fork 12-1 — Storm jumps into the fray amid an 11-match win streak, most recently beating Danville ahead of a road match with Milford.