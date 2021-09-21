RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 13-0 2 Rockets haven’t lost a set in their last four matches and have dropped just two sets through the entire season.
2. St. Thomas More 15-1 1 Sabers suffered first defeat at hands of tough Taylorville team, host Rantoul on Tuesday before trip to Monticello.
3. Champaign Central 10-5 4 Maroons are nearly spotless in their previous five bouts, losing just one set. They visit Normal West on Tuesday.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 12-5 3 Bulldogs hit a bit of a rough patch with three losses in four matches, though two of those occurred in three sets.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-2 5 Spartans recovered from loss to St. Thomas More by beating Urbana ahead of big Tuesday match versus Unity.
6. Milford 10-1 6 Bearcats continued to cruise by dousing BHRA on Monday, get a solid test in the form of Salt Fork on Tuesday.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-2 7 Panthers eclipsed Tri-Valley to extend win streak to three, face new Illini Prairie Conference foe Monticello next.
8. Monticello 9-5 10 Sages earned an impressive win over Maroa-Forsyth, have momentum ahead of facing PBL and STM this week.
9. Arthur Christian 18-0 9 Conquering Riders romped past rival ALAH to further extend their perfect record, stop by Uni High on Wednesday.
10. Blue Ridge 22-2 8 Knights fell to Okaw Valley but still are first local program to 20 wins this season. They beat LeRoy on Monday.
