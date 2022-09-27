RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3 1 Bulldogs have won all six of their Apollo Conference matches thus far. They can move to 7-0 with a win over Lincoln.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-4 2 Spartans haven’t dropped even a set in their last seven matches but face a tough task Wednesday, visiting Cissna Park.
3. Champaign Central 10-6 3 Maroons defeated talented Normal West to run their win streak to four. They face Urbana, Bloomington this week.
4. Cissna Park 20-1 5 Timberwolves swept their way to a Reed-Custer Invitational title, and their only loss is to a one-loss Fieldcrest squad.
5. St. Thomas More 13-5 4 Sabers regained some footing with victories versus Rantoul and Monticello. Prairie Central and Olympia are on tap.
6. BHRA 13-4 8 Blue Devils bounced Indiana school Fountain Central on Monday for fourth win in a row, visit Armstrong-Potomac next.
7. Westville 15-5 6 Tigers stumbled to Cissna Park but fended off Decatur Eisenhower and Georgetown-Ridge Farm to get back on track.
8. ALAH 14-4 — Knights are tearing through Lincoln Prairie Conference and racked up four wins in last weekend’s Arcola Invitational.
9. Milford 14-4 9 Bearcats eclipsed Tri-Point for sixth victory in their last seven matches, host Oakwood on Tuesday in league event.
10. Salt Fork 14-2 10 Storm dropped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday, can put a major notch in its belt Tuesday versus Cissna Park.