RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 17-1 2 Sabers have won their last five matches, including one versus Monticello, and visit Prairie Central on Tuesday.
2. Unity 20-1 1 Rockets swept five bouts in Reed-Custer Invite after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda, then took first loss to St. Teresa.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 14-5 4 Bulldogs eclipsed Effingham and Charleston, take on Apollo Conference foes Lincoln and Mattoon in coming days.
4. Champaign Central 12-6 3 Maroons handled Peoria and Urbana after defeat against Normal West, draw Bloomington, Centennial this week.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-3 7 Panthers recovered from loss to Unity by winning Watseka Invite, avenging prior loss to Milford along the way.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 5 Spartans rebounded from setback versus Unity by beating Pontiac and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on the road.
7. Milford 15-3 6 Bearcats took three-set losses to Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Peotone in Watseka Invite, dumped Tri-Point on Monday.
8. Arthur Christian 19-0 9 Conquering Riders will take their unbeaten streak into East Central Illinois Conference match with Normal Calvary.
9. Blue Ridge 23-2 10 Knights will have been out of competition for one week when they host Decatur Lutheran on Tuesday night.
10. Centennial 12-12 — Chargers, similar to Blue Ridge, will have been off seven days when they visit Champaign Central on Thursday.