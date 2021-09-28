Listen to this article

1. St. Thomas More 17-1 2 Sabers have won their last five matches, including one versus Monticello, and visit Prairie Central on Tuesday.

2. Unity 20-1 1 Rockets swept five bouts in Reed-Custer Invite after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda, then took first loss to St. Teresa.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 14-5 4 Bulldogs eclipsed Effingham and Charleston, take on Apollo Conference foes Lincoln and Mattoon in coming days.

4. Champaign Central 12-6 3 Maroons handled Peoria and Urbana after defeat against Normal West, draw Bloomington, Centennial this week.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-3 7 Panthers recovered from loss to Unity by winning Watseka Invite, avenging prior loss to Milford along the way.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 5 Spartans rebounded from setback versus Unity by beating Pontiac and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on the road.

7. Milford 15-3 6 Bearcats took three-set losses to Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Peotone in Watseka Invite, dumped Tri-Point on Monday.

8. Arthur Christian 19-0 9 Conquering Riders will take their unbeaten streak into East Central Illinois Conference match with Normal Calvary.

9. Blue Ridge 23-2 10 Knights will have been out of competition for one week when they host Decatur Lutheran on Tuesday night.

10. Centennial 12-12 — Chargers, similar to Blue Ridge, will have been off seven days when they visit Champaign Central on Thursday.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

