RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 7-1 1 Bulldogs finished one win short of capturing the Centennial Charger Invitational title, falling to Bolingbrook in the final match.
2. St. Thomas More 2-1 2 Sabers made quick work of Centennial before extended layoff that concludes Thursday with road trip to Chillicothe IVC.
3. Champaign Central 4-3 4 Maroons took three-set losses to Bolingbrook and Mahomet-Seymour in Centennial’s tournament, also defeated Rochester.
4. BHRA 5-0 5 Blue Devils needed the minimum two sets to top both Danville and Villa Grove, turn their attention to Heritage and Oakwood.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-4 6 Spartans earned the Mattoon Invitational crown by defeating the host school in the final, also fending off Taylorville earlier.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-2 3 Panthers were shut out by both Watseka and Chillicothe IVC after four-match win streak. Things don’t get easier with Milford.
7. Hoopeston Area 7-1 7 Cornjerkers needed three sets to dispatch upset-minded Fisher. St. Anne is on deck, followed by a big match with Westville.
8. Cissna Park 5-0 9 Timberwolves still haven’t lost a set after trumping Ridgeview on the road, will test that streak Tuesday versus Judah Christian.
9. Westville 7-1 10 Tigers beat North Vermillion (Ind.) and Danville, get two quality tests when hosting Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area.
10. Le Roy 8-1 — Panthers on three-match win streak, and their only loss is to Ottawa Marquette. They’ll visit Fieldcrest in league play Tuesday.