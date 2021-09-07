RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 3-0 1 Sabers swept each of their first three opponents, will play in Clinton Classic this weekend.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-0 3 Spartans already own a trio of three-set victories ahead of home date with Champaign Central.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 7-1 2 Bulldogs placed third in Centennial’s Charger Classic, face Mt. Zion and Mattoon this week.
4. Unity 10-0 6 Rockets rolled through five matches in the Richland County Tournament, losing just one set.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 4 Panthers fell to Chillicothe IVC in three sets as tough start to Illini Prairie Conference tenure.
6. Champaign Central 3-4 5 Maroons started slow against tough schedule, losing twice to Mahomet-Seymour, once to Unity.
7. Milford 5-1 8 Bearcats have won each of their last five bouts and host tough Paxton-Buckley-Loda next.
8. Blue Ridge 10-0 — Knights got to double-digit victories by knocking off Fisher on Monday, host Judah Christian soon.
9. Arthur Christian 11-0 — Conquering Riders have won all but one match in two sets, visit Okaw Valley on Tuesday.
10. ALAH 4-3 9 Knights won three matches in Richland County Tournament, including versus Salt Fork, Tuscola.