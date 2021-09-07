hs vb

Mahomet-Seymour’s Caylee Folken, left, and Samantha VanSwol were pumped up last month when the Bulldogs knocked off Champaign Central as part of the team’s 7-1 start to the season.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Thomas More 3-0 1 Sabers swept each of their first three opponents, will play in Clinton Classic this weekend.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-0 3 Spartans already own a trio of three-set victories ahead of home date with Champaign Central.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 7-1 2 Bulldogs placed third in Centennial’s Charger Classic, face Mt. Zion and Mattoon this week.

4. Unity 10-0 6 Rockets rolled through five matches in the Richland County Tournament, losing just one set.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 4 Panthers fell to Chillicothe IVC in three sets as tough start to Illini Prairie Conference tenure.

6. Champaign Central 3-4 5 Maroons started slow against tough schedule, losing twice to Mahomet-Seymour, once to Unity.

7. Milford 5-1 8 Bearcats have won each of their last five bouts and host tough Paxton-Buckley-Loda next.

8. Blue Ridge 10-0 — Knights got to double-digit victories by knocking off Fisher on Monday, host Judah Christian soon.

9. Arthur Christian 11-0 — Conquering Riders have won all but one match in two sets, visit Okaw Valley on Tuesday.

10. ALAH 4-3 9 Knights won three matches in Richland County Tournament, including versus Salt Fork, Tuscola.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos