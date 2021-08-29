The local high school volleyball scene is stacked with talent once again this fall. So preps coordinator Colin Likas is digging deep for his first rankings of the season, extending the traditional top 10 to a top 25 after one week of regular-season action:
1. St. Thomas More➜ Coach: Kelly McClure (third season).
➜ Outlook: The Sabers boast three Division I commits, though Ohio State pledge Anna McClure presently is still sidelined after two separate ankle surgeries. Still, senior setter and Tennessee commit Caroline Kerr paces the Sabers, while senior libero and Illinois-Chicago commit Colleen Hege is another strong contributor. Not to mention talented junior hitter Mallory Monahan.
➜ One match to watch: vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.).
2. Mahomet-Seymour➜ Coach: Stan Bergman (third season).
➜ Outlook: The Bulldogs showed more than just promise when they knocked off Champaign Central on the road in straight sets Tuesday. That’s because M-S can count on senior middles Haylie Orton and Sophie Zerrouki, junior hitter Grace Rodebaugh and sophomore hitter Avery Allen to deliver.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Normal U-High (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.).
3. St. Joseph-Ogden➜ Coach: Abby McDonald (14th season).
➜ Outlook: The Spartans have won at least 20 matches each full season under McDonald. Expect more dominance this fall behind senior hitter Kennedi Burnett, senior setter Becca Steinbach and junior hitter Shayne Immke.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Champaign Central (Sept. 7, 7 p.m.).
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda➜ Coach: Lindsay Stalowy (seventh season).
➜ Outlook: The Panthers graduated several key athletes from their 16-2 team in the spring, but still have senior hitter Addison Oyer as well as senior defensive specialist Carly Mutchmore.
➜ One match to watch: at Unity (Sept. 23, 7 p.m.).
5. Champaign Central➜ Coach: Justin Tomaska
(second season).
➜ Outlook: Last season’s All-Area Player of the Year Mira Chopra is now at Michigan, but senior hitters Sydnie Williams and Brianna Beckler and junior setter Olivia Gustafsson provide experience for the Maroons.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Centennial (Sept. 30, 7 p.m.).
6. Unity➜ Coach: Erika Yerry (first season).
➜ Outlook: The Rockets are accustomed to frequent success and lost a sizable chunk of their 2021 spring season to COVID-19 issues, likely leading to additional motivation this fall. Three-time All-Area first-team hitter Emma Bleecher returns, and fellow seniors Maddie Reed and Macie Knudsen are making their presence known early on.
➜ One match to watch: at St. Joseph-Ogden (Sept. 21, 7 p.m.).
7. Centennial➜ Coach: Jordyn Jones (second season).
➜ Outlook: A seven-player senior class is led by libero Ashlyn Perry and middle Kate Yahnke. Junior setter Kelsie Pitcher and junior hitter Riley McJunkin also should chip in. The Chargers played Paxton-Buckley-Loda close in their season opener, so some good wins should be on the horizon.
➜ One match to watch: at St. Thomas More (Aug. 31, 7 p.m.).
8. Milford
➜ Coach: Michelle Wessels (second season).
➜ Outlook: The Bearcats reached a Class 1A super- sectional in 2019 and won 16 matches in the spring. Senior middle Caley Mowrey leads the way, while senior hitter Emmaleah Marshino and junior setter Jahni Lavicka are key, too.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Sept. 7, 7 p.m.).
9. ALAH➜ Coach: Emily Crossman (eighth season).
➜ Outlook: Senior hitter/libero Michaela Powell, senior hitter Cheyenne Chupp, junior middle Charley Condill and junior setter/hitter Alisha Frederick are all vital cogs to the Knights’ success.
➜ One match to watch: at Arthur Christian (Sept. 20, 7 p.m.).
10. Tuscola➜ Coach: Lydia Miller (ninth season).
➜ Outlook: Senior hitters Kate Dean, a North Dakota commit, and Amelia Bosch power the Tuscola offense and are working well with senior setter Kerri Pierce.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Sept. 14, 7 p.m.).
11. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley➜ Coach: Crystal Richard (first season).
➜ Outlook: The Falcons are light on seniors, led in that regard by setter Kira Fuoss. But the efforts of junior defensive specialist Madison McCreary and sophomore hitters Natalie DeSchepper and Savannah Shumate make up for a youthful roster that helped GCMS reach the championship play bracket at Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off.
➜ One match to watch: vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.).
12. Tri-County➜ Coach: Crystal Buckler (seventh season).
➜ Outlook: The Titans contend for a sectional championship most seasons, and six seniors should continue that tradition this fall. Upperclassmen Bella Dudley, Caroline Smith and Megan Houlihan, along with juniors Brooke Baker and Kaylin Williams, all should contributed significantly.
➜ One match to watch: at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (Oct. 12, 7 p.m.).
13. Monticello➜ Coach: Kim Allison (fourth season).
➜ Outlook: Senior hitter Renni Fultz is the star of the show in Monticello, though senior setter Lizzie Stiverson and senior middle Hannah Swanson can’t be overlooked. How junior libero Addison Schmidt fares is another storyline to watch.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Tuscola (Sept. 7, 7 p.m.).
14. Judah Christian➜ Coach: Caesar Talili (15th season).
➜ Outlook: Senior opposite Abi Tapuaiga, senior hitters Maggie Pritts and Kaitlyn Januzik, senior setter Ella Carder and sophomore hitter Ava Carder all provide talent to the Tribe.
➜ One match to watch: at Blue Ridge (Sept. 9, 7 p.m.).
15. Arthur Christian School➜ Coach: Sheryl Gingerich (13th season).
➜ Outlook: The Conquering Riders aren’t affiliated with the IHSA, but they did post 21 wins in the spring. Seniors Ava Yoder, Keisha Miller and Halie Rhoades are capable of propelling Arthur Christian to plenty of wins again.
➜ One match to watch: at Judah Christian (Oct. 12, 7 p.m.).
16. Watseka➜ Coach: Krista Pufahl (11th season).
➜ Outlook: The Warriors haven’t fallen on hard times, per se. They’re just not quite at the same level as they were from 2011 to 2017 when they won at least 25 matches every season. Senior libero Sydney McTaggart, senior middle Raegann Kochel and junior setter Elena Newell are regularly on their game and are crucial to Watseka’s hopes this fall.
➜ One match to watch: vs. St. Thomas More (Sept. 14, 7 p.m.).
17. Cissna Park➜ Coach: Josh Landon (16th season).
➜ Outlook: The Timberwolves won nine matches in the spring compared to eight in 2019, so things are looking up. Especially with junior Mikayla Knake leading the charge. Senior Emma Morrical and sophomores Addison Seggebruch and Morgan Sinn are other key cogs Cissna Park will rely on this fall.
➜ One match to watch: at St. Joseph-Ogden (Aug. 31, 7 p.m.).
18. Blue Ridge➜ Coach: Evan Miles (12th season).
➜ Outlook: Miles’ Knights have collected 20 or more wins in each non-pandemic season under his charge. When the Knights are clicking, expect junior Gracie Shaffer, senior Payton Burns, junior Alexis Wike and senior Jamie Wanserski to shine.
➜ One match to watch: at Tri-County (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.).
19. Armstrong-Potomac➜ Coach: Shawna Jameson (first season).
➜ Outlook: Senior hitter Mattie Kennel, junior hitter Kyla Bullington and junior setter Lily Jameson are vital to any success A-P has this season. A three-set win at Heritage is a good start.
➜ One match to watch: at Milford (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.).
20. Salt Fork➜ Coach: Emily Franklin (eighth season).
➜ Outlook: The Storm started 10-0 in the spring to win the Vermilion Valley Conference title. Seniors Olivia Birge and Brynlee Keeran are phenomenal athletes, but four freshmen dot Salt Fork’s 10-player roster.
➜ One match to watch: vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.).
21. Heritage➜ Coach: Ryan Fitzgerald (first season).
➜ Outlook: Fitzgerald inherits a solid group that turned an 0-6 start in the spring into a 7-7 finish. Senior hitter Bri Struck has been a leading presence on the team for multiple seasons, while senior middle Torie Rothermel, sophomore setter Mary Roland and senior defensive specialist Lilly Ploense, among others, should help keep Heritage competitive.
One match to watch: vs. Tuscola (Sept. 27, 7 p.m.).
22. Chrisman➜ Coach: Rose Hollingsworth (second season).
➜ Outlook: The Cardinals compiled a solid 12-5 mark in the spring. If Chrisman is able to win its first regional title since 2015, some of the biggest reasons will be senior hitter Maecy Johnson, senior libero/hitter Kendl Lemmon and sophomore hitter Addison Phipps.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (Aug. 31, 7 p.m.).
23. LeRoy➜ Coach: Nicole Gaddis (sixth season).
➜ Outlook: The Panthers began their fall season with a two-set victory against Oakwood. LeRoy has one senior, setter Callie Warlow. The play of junior hitter Carlee Claunch, junior libero Sydney Owens and sophomore hitter Haley Cox is vital.
➜ One match to watch: at Armstrong-Potomac (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.).
24. Hoopeston Area➜ Coach: Brad Jones (third season).
➜ Outlook: How well junior hitter Logan Watson, junior setter Tobi West and sophomore hitter Kailynn Lange play is crucial for a young Cornjerkers’ roster. Not only for this season, but for 2022.
➜ One match to watch: vs. Judah Christian (Sept. 20, 7 p.m.).
25. Fisher➜ Coach: Samantha Evans (second season).
➜ Outlook: The Bunnies could be in line for better results in the fall after struggling in the spring. Junior Kallie Evans will be critical to any success Fisher has this season, along with seniors Katie Landers and Jaedyn Fitzgerald.
➜ One match to watch: at Blue Ridge (Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.).