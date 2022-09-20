CHAMPAIGN — The 2022 Illinois football schedule has taken on many variations since it first came together.
But second-year Illini coach Bret Bielema has had a vision for how he has wanted to craft it despite all the tweaks.
Illinois was supposed to originally play at Wisconsin in its season opener, host Wyoming in its second game and play Chattanooga on a Saturday in late September instead of this upcoming Thursday night. Not to mention all the myriad shifting of dates for Big Ten games, plus the addition of playing at Indiana and the subtraction of playing at Penn State.
All in all, the version that folks will remember in 2022 is perhaps as ideal of a schedule possible for the Illini (2-1).
Three games to start the season against Wyoming (3-1), Indiana (3-0) and Virginia (2-1) was followed by last week’s bye.
Illinois will now play four more games, starting with a 7:30 p.m. Thursday matchup with FCS foe Chattanooga (3-0) followed now by an 11 a.m. game at Wisconsin (2-1) on Oct. 1 before hosting Iowa (2-1) on Oct. 8 and Minnesota (3-0) on Oct. 15.
Then comes another bye week on Oct. 22 before a five-game stretch of Big Ten games to close the regular season.
“Coach B. is a mastermind,” Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. “He’s good with that type of stuff — things people don’t think about. Because we had a bye week, we had extra days to get ready for Chattanooga. We’ll have even more days to get ready for the (Wisconsin) game. He puts stuff together like that to help us and benefit us. I know for sure it benefited me this week to get my body back under me, get my legs and get ready for this next four-game stretch.”
The way the schedule was set up is an aspect first-year Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said Bielema has discussed with the team since Lunney arrived in Champaign in January.
“I think it was brilliantly done and worked out to our favor in regard to our preparation we can spend to get our guys some rest and reflect on where we’re at after three games,” Lunney said. “Then get ready for this stretch running starting with Thursday night.”
“We’ve used it to our advantage,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters added, “and Coach B. has done an awesome job of laying out the calendar and scheduling what we’re doing week in and week out based on when and who we’re playing against.”
Williams said he felt refreshed when Illinois got back to its regular practice schedule Sunday after a lighter bye week for the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. Had his legs under him again. That he hadn’t “felt like that in a minute.” Probably not since the short break he allowed himself between the end of summer workouts and the start of training camp at the end of July.
What Williams noticed from his team, though, was it hadn’t lost its edge. The Illini played with something to prove in their 24-3 home victory against Virginia on Sept. 10 on the heels of losing an imminently winnable game at Indiana a week prior, falling 23-20 to the Hoosiers on Sept. 2.
The way Illinois worked in practice leading up to the Virginia game, linebacker Tarique Barnes said, is now the expectation among the team. It’s what he saw during the bye week in more developmental practices and again Sunday and Monday as preparation for Chattanooga ramped up.
“I think that’s become a thing,” Barnes said. “The disappointment of Indiana and moving forward. Us wanting to be successful. Let’s carry that attitude on through the season so that we can win those games we’re supposed to win.”
The Illini are trying to accomplish something Thursday they haven’t since November 2020 in consecutive road games against Rutgers and Nebraska.
“It’s been a while since we’ve won two games in a row,” Williams said. “Our biggest thing is coming in with that same energy, hungry, and wanting to get better every day at practice. That’s just going to translate to the game.”