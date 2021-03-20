CHAMPAIGN — Martin Mondala produced all of the offense for St. Thomas More boys’ soccer on Friday during a 3-0 home victory over St. Joseph-Ogden.
Mondala tallied one goal in the first half and two more in the second half for the Sabers (2-0), who picked up the Illini Prairie Conference win over the Spartans (0-2). Adam Price secured the goaltender shutout as for STM.
Knights handle Buffaloes. Payton Burns compiled four kills and five aces for Blue Ridge volleyball on Friday night, helping the Knights (2-0) to a 25-11, 25-8 nonconference win over host Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-3).
Gracie Shaffer’s nine assists and Jenna Mozingo’s nine digs also aided Blue Ridge in the sweep, while Phoebe Reynolds chipped in defensively with two blocks.