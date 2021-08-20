PAXTON — Josh Pritchard and his Paxton-Buckley-Loda football players are adept at adapting on the fly.
Such as when Pritchard was hired in May 2019, leaving the Panthers a limited amount of preparation time for the following season.
They finished 9-3 and made the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.
Or when, during that 2019 campaign, PBL’s bus broke down on a trip to Farmington for a Class 3A second-round playoff game.
The Panthers won that game 27-7.
Or when their 2021 spring season included two game cancellations and multiple temporary player absences because of COVID-19 issues.
PBL posted a 3-1 record, which included handing then-undefeated Watseka its first loss of the season.
“We’re just going to come off as a stronger team. We’re just tough,” said senior Tyler Smith, a running back and outside linebacker the Panthers will count on this fall. “(Past adversity) kind of makes us mentally tough.”
That’s good news, because The News-Gazette’s preseason No. 3 team is facing yet another distinct challenge this fall. Playing an all-Illini Prairie Conference schedule.
PBL’s inaugural foray in the league begins at 7 p.m. next Friday at Chillicothe IVC. The Panthers announced in March 2020 they accepted an all-sports invitation to join the Illini Prairie, departing the Sangamon Valley Conference in the process.
Pritchard’s program will now will face tradition-rich teams like Monticello, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity, among others.
“This will be great competition for us,” said senior Jacob Gronsky, a receiver, fullback and linebacker. “Really show where we belong and that we can hang with the big dogs.”
PBL’s returning roster from last spring could well make the Panthers an instant contender in the Illini Prairie.
Pritchard said the Panthers boast a returning starter at 16 different positions across offense and defense.
Though he’s happy with that fact, Pritchard added that the losses of three receivers who also played defensive back — N-G All-Area first-team selection Drew Diesburg, Gavin Coplea and Jarred Gronsky — will weigh on the program.
“Kids that put up plenty of stats across here, and they were our starting secondary on our quarterfinal team,” Pritchard said. “But I think we have some young kids that are going to be ready to step up. We have a nice, diverse group.”
Senior Mason Bruns returns at quarterback. His first varsity start at the position, during a game this past April against Iroquois West, saw him tie the school record for touchdowns thrown in a game with four.
Instead of the Diesburg-Coplea-Jarred Gronsky triumvirate to throw to, Bruns now will target a receiving corps led by junior Kayden Snelling.
“When you have a 6-3, 240-pound target that can catch the ball and can run, we’re going to use Kayden quite a bit,” Pritchard said. “But across the board, we don’t really say we have one dude. We definitely want a lot of kids to touch the football.”
Smith will be PBL’s leading backfield option, according to Pritchard. That’s music to the ears of senior Brandon Knight, a two-way lineman who will be tasked with opening up rushing lanes for Smith.
“Our running game is going to be really strong this year,” Knight said. “We’re just going to need to work as a whole team, just get a little bit of everything moving and just play hard.”
“Tyler Smith is one kid that I think has worked his butt off since his sophomore year,” Pritchard added. “He’s just looking to take off and be that kid.”
The Panthers’ offense also maintains nearly all of its linemen from the previous season, led by Knight and fellow senior Wyatt Hollen.
Defensively, the team is trying to patch up secondary holes created by the aforementioned defensive back graduations. Junior Aiden Johnson, whom Pritchard said could have started last spring if not for an appendicitis, will fill one of those vacancies.
At linebacker, Snelling is key to PBL’s defensive success after he turned in 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one defensive touchdown in just three games earlier this year.
“Returning our front eight in our 3-5 (formation) is just fantastic,” Pritchard said. “We have six, seven defensive linemen that we can play. Six, seven, eight linebackers.
“We know that those kids play offense, too, so we have to find out breaks for them because if we just say, ‘Hey, we’re going to play both ways in the IPC’ with plenty of kids that only play one way, we’re going to get demolished.”
The Panthers’ players don’t anticipate such an outcome regardless of how they’re utilized on the field. And regardless of what conference they compete within.
“(Pritchard) has brought us a lot of energy and a lot of hope,” Jacob Gronsky said. “(He’s) leading this program into a great place, where it should be, and it’s just going to keep growing and getting better.”
Scouting report
What you need to know about Paxton-Buckley-Loda football before coach Josh Pritchard’s Panthers kick off their fall season on Aug. 27 with a trip to new Illini Prairie Conference foe Chillicothe IVC:
LOOKING AHEADThe Panthers’ nine-game slate:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
LOOKING BACK
The Panthers’ last nine seasons:
SEASON RECORD COACH
2021 3-1 Josh Pritchard
2019 9-3 Josh Pritchard
2018 7-4 Jeff Graham
2017 6-4 Jeff Graham
2016 9-2 Jeff Graham
2015 9-2 Jeff Graham
2014 5-5 Jeff Graham
2013 4-5 Jeff Graham
2012 4-5 Jeff Graham
THE POSTSEASON PICTUREPBL’s last nine playoff appearances:
YEAR CLASS RESULT
2019 3A Quarterfinals
2018 3A Second round
2017 3A First round
2016 3A Second round
2015 3A Second round
2014 3A First round
2006 3A First round
2005 3A First round
2004 3A First round
THE RIVALRYThe last nine PBL/GCMS games:
YEAR RESULT
2019 GCMS, 32-8
2018 GCMS, 28-0
2017 GCMS, 39-7
2015 GCMS, 51-0
2014 GCMS, 22-16
2013 GCMS, 21-20
2012 PBL, 7-6
2011 GCMS, 34-7
2010 GCMS, 26-22