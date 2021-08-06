MAHOMET — Jon Adkins never lacks a reason to speak positively about his Mahomet-Seymour football team.
That’s just the sort of coach he is.
But Adkins has numbers for his 2021 squad that could sway even the toughest skeptics.
“We’re very fortunate that we return nine out of 11 on offense and nine out of 11 on defense,” the third-year Bulldogs coach said. “And then to have a 3-3 record (last spring) and our three losses were a combined 14-1 (opponents’ record), I believe, that’s great for our kids.”
The News-Gazette’s preseason No. 5 team, which opens its 2021 fall slate at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at nonconference foe Canton, is coming off a campaign that doesn’t appear terribly impressive on paper.
But a quick dive into the statistics shows there’s plenty to be excited about with the current group of Bulldogs.
M-S held Effingham (5-0) to its lowest scoring output of the season at 21 points last spring. They stayed within 10 points of a Mt. Zion team (4-1) that scored more than 60 points on two other foes.
And they produced an opening-kickoff touchdown versus Unity (5-0) before falling by just six points in Tolono.
Meanwhile, M-S pummeled Lincoln 42-14, Charleston 35-3 and Taylorville 56-0 to finish at .500 overall amid the condensed spring season.
“Playing tough competition was really important because it showed we can hang with the big dogs in our conference,” senior lineman Tyler Uken said. “Especially with kind of a younger team last year and a lot of guys playing in their first games at the varsity level, it was really good for them to see ... we can hang with them.”
The youth Uken mentioned can’t be overlooked.
N-G All-Area first-team quarterback Braden Finch and All-Apollo Conference first-team running back Skyler Yancy have departed. But underclassmen littered the Bulldogs’ starting lineup and the team’s All-Apollo representation last spring.
Jack Gallier as a freshman on the defensive line and Nick Golden as a sophomore at linebacker made the all-conference first team while Uken and Brayden Smith on the offensive line, Dream Eagle at receiver and Ethan Grindley at defensive back each made the all-conference second team as juniors.
Gallier also cracked the N-G All-Area first team on the defensive line.
“We were young and hadn’t been in those (varsity) situations,” Adkins said. “Those kids (now) have been in those situations before, so they know how to handle them. They know how to react to them, and certainly I know for a fact they’re going to get over that hump this year.”
Adkins found himself especially amazed by Gallier and Luke Johnson, the latter of whom stepped into a starting linebacker role as a freshman last spring.
“In my 15 years of coaching,” Adkins said, “I’ve never had a freshman dress varsity let alone start.”
Gallier returns on the defensive line as a sophomore now, while Johnson will shift to Yancy’s relinquished running back role and be replaced by senior Logan Petro at linebacker.
“(Johnson) earned that (linebacker) spot,” Adkins said, “and he was a freshman by grade but certainly not by talent level.”
Junior Wyatt Bohm projects as Finch’s replacement at quarterback, with Adkins saying Bohm has performed well in 7-on-7 offseason competition. Bohm should have several targets, paced by Eagle, to hit when Johnson isn’t running the ball, while Uken and Smith are among the offensive line returnees.
“Our receiver corps, we probably have the best in the conference,” said Eagle, a former St. Joseph-Ogden student-athlete. “We’re going to be most tough to guard ... (because we’re) really athletic. We can perform under pressure.”
“I might be partial,” Uken added, “... but I think our offense is in a really good place.”
Jack Gallier, Golden, Petro, senior linebacker Mitchell Gallier and senior strong safety Ashton Heiser bring back their defensive prowess. And none of this mentions junior lineman Mateo Casillas, the reigning N-G All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
“Our inside six is going to be really strong,” Mitchell Gallier said. “If we didn’t have that (spring) season, I don’t think we’d be quite as close as we are now.”
Adkins and his kids hope all of this translates to the end of a rare M-S playoff drought. Between 2002 and 2017, the Bulldogs made the IHSA postseason in all but one year. But they haven’t qualified since — not that they had a chance during a pandemic-shortened previous season.
“Not losing more than three games (is the goal). I think we have a good chance to even win a few games in the playoffs,” Heiser said. “It’s mostly internalized that we’re going to make the playoffs.”
Scouting report
What you need to know about Mahomet-Seymour football before coach Jon Adkins’ Bulldogs kick off their fall season on Aug. 27 with a trip to nonconference opponent Canton:
LOOKING AHEAD
The Bulldogs’ nine-game slate this fall:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Canton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Effingham 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Quincy N.D. 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Taylorville 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
LOOKING BACK
The Bulldogs’ last nine seasons:
SEASON RECORD COACH
2021 3-3 Jon Adkins
2019 4-5 Jon Adkins
2018 3-6 Keith Pogue
2017 6-4 Keith Pogue
2016 6-4 Keith Pogue
2015 4-5 Keith Pogue
2014 8-3 Keith Pogue
2013 9-2 Keith Pogue
2012 6-4 Keith Pogue
THE POSTSEASON PICTURE
The Bulldogs’ last nine playoff appearances:
YEAR CLASS RESULT
2017 5A First round
2016 5A First round
2014 5A Second round
2013 4A Second round
2012 4A First round
2011 4A First round
2010 2A First round
2009 2A First round
2008 2A Second round
THE RIVALRY
The last nine Mahomet-Seymour/Effingham games:
YEAR RESULT
2021 Effingham 21-7
2019 Effingham 49-7
2018 Effingham 64-28
2017 Effingham 41-6
2016 Mahomet-Seymour 33-20
2015 Effingham 34-28
2014 Mahomet-Seymour 31-24
2013 Mahomet-Seymour 40-6
2012 Mahomet-Seymour 17-14