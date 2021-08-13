ARCOLA — Nick Lindsey’s first three Arcola football teams displayed steady progression that’s easy to digest.
A 7-3 record and a Class 1A playoff berth in 2017. An 8-3 record and one postseason victory in 2018. A 9-3 record and a 1A quarterfinal appearance in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Lindsey’s Purple Riders from going 10-3 with a 1A semifinals showing in 2020. Though a mass exodus of upperclassmen from the 2019 team suggested such an outcome might be difficult to achieve. And yet, Arcola cobbled together a 4-1 record — the lone loss by a 12-0 margin to unbeaten Cumberland — during a condensed 2021 spring season while utilizing numerous underclassmen at key positions.
“(The short season) was kind of important to me because I’m coming up to be a senior, so I’m trying to learn as much as I could,” senior running back/linebacker Jed Jones said. “It was nice to figure some things out before this season. It was a preseason, it felt like.”
Now, the Purple Riders are fully immersed in a true preseason.
And they possess The News-Gazette’s No. 4 spot in our preseason top 10 poll.
Lindsey said he had 47 athletes in attendance for Monday’s first practice. Even at a school with strong football history like Arcola, that’s still an impressive feat considering the school’s enrollment is 230.
“I haven’t been that excited for a first practice in a long time,” Lindsey said. “We haven’t had that good of a first practice in a long time. We were sharp. We knew what we were doing. We were definitely ahead of where we’ve been in the past.”
Lindsey’s players felt similarly upbeat.
“It was good, especially because it started after almost a full season off and having a short offseason,” senior lineman Luther Yoder said. “It was nice to get back out here and get hitting and run some plays.”
The Purple Riders look to remain among the Lincoln Prairie Conference’s best programs, not to mention staying among the state’s top 1A teams. Arcola has qualified for the 1A playoffs each of the last six possible years, including a 2015 season that ended with the team earning its fourth state title.
They’ll first need to make up for the loss of multi-year starting quarterback Beau Jones to graduation. He and lineman Tyler Medina were All-LPC first-team selections as seniors, and fellow Class of 2021 members Garrett Sigrist, Kacee Moore and Kevin Garza also offered important contributions.
“Coming together is going to be a big part of it,” said Zach Butler, a senior offensive lineman/linebacker. “Just really working as a team and growing and bonding together as a team is really going to help our progression.”
One position group already carrying a strong bond is the offensive line. Butler, Yoder and fellow seniors Caiden Miller, Mark Truex, Harley Dewey and James Vandeveer all return.
“Our linemen are going to be the ones that kind of make or break our team,” Lindsey said. “They’re all big and physical and can move, so it’s a good place to start.”
Senior and defending All-LPC first-team receiver/defensive back Beau Edwards — a reigning N-G All-Area first-team selection — is moving to quarterback. After his highly successful junior season in football, Edwards went on to place 10th in the 1A state 1,600-meter run and 11th in the 1A state high jump.
Lindsey also said junior Austin Kutz is working his way into the Purple Riders’ revised No. 1 receiver discussion.
Edwards proved especially problematic on defense for Arcola’s foes this past spring as he racked up 10 interceptions. That total included a five-interception game against Villa Grove/Heritage. But Edwards wasn’t the only positive beacon among the Purple Riders’ defense. Returning with him from the previous All-LPC first-team defense are Butler and Jed Jones at linebacker.
“One of our strongest points (of our defense) is probably the upper half, the linebackers and the linemen,” Jones said. “We have some big boys who play both ways, so I think it’ll be strong for us.”
Arcola limited four of its five opponents last season to 14 or fewer points and didn’t allow more than 21 points in a game. That stinginess will be tested early this fall when Tuscola comes to town in Week 1 to resume the Cola Wars rivalry and the Purple Riders head north to visit Reed-Custer in Week 2.
“They’re very confident,” Lindsey said of his players. “We better be ready to play because our first two weeks are pretty tough. So being able and being ready to get going and hitting the ground running is going to be huge.”
Arcola football athletes are accustomed to starting seasons strong and maintaining momentum. The current crop has seen this both during its tenure and among players of the past.
“Keeping that winning tradition alive is going to be the goal this season,” Butler said. “And something that we’re going to strive for, for sure, this season is just carrying on that legacy of those who came before us.”
Scouting report
What you need to know about Arcola football before coach Nick Lindsey’s Purple Riders kick off their fall season on Aug. 27 with a Cola Wars battle at home against rival Tuscola:
LOOKING AHEAD
The Purple Riders’ nine-game slate this fall:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
LOOKING BACK
The Purple Riders’ last nine seasons:
SEASON RECORD COACH
2021 4-1 Nick Lindsey
2019 9-3 Nick Lindsey
2018 8-3 Nick Lindsey
2017 7-3 Nick Lindsey
2016 7-3 Zach Zehr
2015 14-0 Zach Zehr
2014 10-1 Zach Zehr
2013 3-6 Zach Zehr
2012 4-5 Gerald Temples
THE POSTSEASON PICTURE
The Purple Riders’ last nine playoff appearances:
YEAR CLASS RESULT
2019 1A Quarterfinals
2018 1A Second round
2017 1A First round
2016 1A First round
2015 1A State champion
2014 1A Second round
2011 1A Quarterfinals
2010 1A First round
2008 1A Second round
THE RIVALRY
The last nine Arcola-Tuscola games:
YEAR RESULT
2019 Tuscola, 45-42
2018 Tuscola, 34-0
2011 Tuscola, 42-7
2007 Tuscola, 48-6
2006 Tuscola, 49-7
2005 Tuscola, 46-0
2004 Tuscola, 41-0
2003 Tuscola, 30-6
2002 Tuscola, 40-0