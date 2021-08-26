MONTICELLO — Football players strive to gain entry onto end-of-season All-Area teams.
It signifies the compilation of especially strong statistics in an ultra-competitive sport.
For example, just 26 athletes are selected from nearly 40 local football programs for the annual News-Gazette All-Area first team.
Cully Welter’s Monticello football team, however, was finding itself on a unique all-star team earlier this summer.
“We used to be an All-Area up-and-down team,” Sages senior quarterback/safety/kicker Joey Sprinkle said.
Defensive coordinator Steve Kirk coined the phrase, according to Sprinkle.
It refers to Monticello’s players being required to perform the up-down exercise, a plank-based maneuver that burns the abdominal muscles with ease.
“It’s just something you do whenever you mess up,” Sprinkle continued. “But now we’re doing a lot better and barely doing up-downs, if any. So we’ve just really improved over the last couple weeks.”
That’s good news for The N-G’s preseason No. 2 team, which begins its fall campaign at 7 p.m. Friday with a trip to rival St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Sages Wednesday were ranked third in the Associated Press Class 3A preseason top 10 that was released Wednesday, as well. Expectations exist for them to perform well right away after finishing 6-0 during the condensed 2021 spring season — the only local team to accomplish a 6-0 record.
Outside of the AP voters’ plaudit, Monticello resides in the challenging Illini Prairie Conference for its entire nine-game regular-season schedule. Having an off night is not an option if the Sages want to earn a postseason berth for the 12th time during Welter’s tenure with the program.
“I enjoyed the aspect of playing for fun last (spring) to a degree,” Welter said, “but certainly you want to play as many games as you can, because you don’t get that many anyway. So to have the (normal) season and to have that little carrot of trying to make the playoffs back is nice, as well.”
Another pleasant sight for Welter and his staff is continued roster growth, in addition to ongoing improvements in practice performance.
Welter has 73 players, a total anchored by especially large freshman and sophomore classes.
“We have close to 50 frosh-soph kids. That’s the bulk of our numbers,” Welter said. “We’re excited about that because that’s a high mark for us since I’ve been at Monticello.”
The Sages’ elder statesmen are pumped about the influx of youth, as well.
“I’m happy to have them, because we need a lot of help,” senior running back/cornerback Jacob Tackett said. “It’s fun teaching the underclassmen and watching them grow as football players.”
But Welter was quick to note “there’s still not a lot of underclassmen that are playing varsity football.”
He has sufficient older talent to keep Monticello rolling after its unbeaten spring.
Sprinkle will be in his second season as the Sages’ starting quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder — one of the team’s four captains — played his way to All-Area special-mention status earlier this year.
“He actually got his first full summer, so he got to do 7-on-7s,” Welter said. “Really just working on reads and whatnot has been great for him, because we know he’s got the physical ability. It’s the other parts about being quarterback that take a little bit more time.”
Monticello returns the majority of its starting offensive line in front of Sprinkle, including senior right guard Ashton Wassom and senior center Lucas Courson, also a team captain.
The Sages need to replace All-Area first-team pick Chris Brown at running back and will try to do so with Tackett, who finished 10th in the 200-meter dash at the Class 2A state meet back in June. Senior receivers Triston Foran (another captain) and Peyton Scott should be Sprinkle’s popular targets.
“Everything is looking really smooth,” Sprinkle said. “We have a couple newcomers ... and they’re learning their stuff really quick.”
Welter acknowledges that his defense, which recorded three shutouts and allowed an average of 5.7 points per game last spring, took more graduation-based hits than his offense.
Defensive lineman Jason Brown, linebacker Kolton Knuffman and defensive backs Chris Brown and Hunter Williams all have exhausted their prep eligibility.
Each was an All-Illini Prairie first-team selection on defense.
“We’re a little young. We’ve got a couple guys who haven’t seen the varsity spot yet,” Wassom said. “But I know they bring aggression, and they’re intense when it comes to playing the game.”
Wassom said the Sages’ defensive dominance earlier this year provided confidence to returnees like himself, Tackett and senior defensive end Kaleb Reid.
“Our coaches have a standard for us to meet each game,” Wassom said. “Coach Kirk, he always says ‘Three takeaways minimum,’ and we always try to meet that goal.”
Another likely goal for Monticello is logging a lengthy postseason run.
The Sages went 6-4 in 2019, exiting in the first round of the playoffs after winning the 2018 Class 3A state championship and finishing with no fewer than nine wins every year between 2015 and 2018.
“It’s pretty exciting knowing that we’re going to get that full nine games in, and especially maybe playoffs afterward,” Tackett said. “I’m just happy to have a full senior season, knowing it might be the last time I ever play football again.”