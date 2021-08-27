TOLONO — Unity football’s story during the condensed 2021 spring season largely centered around its offense.
Bruising running back Lane Innes — the reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year — plunging through a veteran offensive line.
Quarterback Blake Kimball and a seemingly endless cache of capable receivers keeping opposing secondaries honest.
This led to coach Scott Hamilton’s Rockets exceeding 40 points in four of their five games while averaging 40.4 points during a 5-0 campaign.
“We had to have the offense grind it out behind our big O-line and Lane and keep our defense off the field,” said Hamilton, now in his 28th season overseeing the program. “But this year, our defense is going to have to step up and kind of be the leader of this team.”
That’s a frightening proposition. For Unity’s opponents.
Even though the Rockets thrived offensively earlier this year, their defense also shone. After permitting 35 points to Chillicothe IVC in Week 2, Unity allowed just 43 points over its final four games.
And the Rockets — the N-G’s preseason No. 1 team — are returning 10 starters from that defensive group leading into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener versus Prairie Central at Hicks Field.
“Probably the biggest thing is it allows Coach (Dave) Fink to sleep a little bit easier at night,” Hamilton said with a chuckle, “knowing that he’s got some experience coming back rather than a whole bunch of new guys.”
Unity will put the old adage “defense wins championships” to the test as it attempts to regain top billing in the daunting Illini Prairie Conference.
The Rockets last won the league title in 2017 — the conference’s first year of existence after the Okaw Valley Conference folded, but still an eternity by their standards.
After seeing their playoff streak end at 24 years in 2018, Unity rallied to a 9-2 mark in 2019 but finished behind Chillicothe IVC in league play. And the Rockets’ 5-0 mark last spring left them behind 6-0 Monticello.
“I believe we’ll have a lot of tough challenges to get there, but I believe we’re absolutely a team capable of winning the Illini Prairie,” senior right tackle Chance Ingleman said. “We look great. It’s been a long, hot offseason. I think we’re ready to play.”
A big returning piece for Unity’s defense is senior middle linebacker Grant Albaugh. His father, former Rockets assistant Nate Albaugh, took over as Heyworth’s football coach this offseason. But the younger Albaugh stayed in Tolono.
“Losing Coach Albaugh was a big loss for us ... but, boy, losing his son would’ve been a really bad loss,” Hamilton said. “He’s a really good sideline-to-sideline player. Smart kid. We ask a lot out of him, and he’s primed for a really good senior season.”
Grant Albaugh, an All-Illini Prairie second-team linebacker last spring, said “there’s really no holes in our defense.”
“Everybody is just more precise, more powerful and more accurate,” Albaugh said. “We’re really going to have it on lockdown.”
Returning alongside Albaugh at linebacker are senior Nat Nosler and juniors Boden Franklin and Austin Langendorf. Junior Will Cowan remains at free safety, while senior Austin McDaniel, a reigning N-G All-Area first-team selection, and junior Nick Nosler will lead the defensive line.
The Rockets also get a boost from senior defensive lineman Oran Varela, who missed last season with an injury, while senior defensive lineman Karson Richardson — primarily being used on offense at this time — is also another option to consider.
“(We’re) bringing back a lot of defensive guys, a lot of people who know what they’re doing,” senior receiver Dillon Rutledge said. “(Prairie Central is) going to be a good opponent, so we’ll see who we are as a team.”
Rutledge and fellow senior wideout Tyler Hensch project as important pass-catching targets for Kimball on offense, especially with former All-Area first-team pick Nate Drennan now graduated. Junior Matt Brown, Hamilton said, is getting first crack at starting running back duties, with Nat Nosler and Cowan also backfield options.
“A lot of receivers are really good this year. Lot of very quick running backs are going to be very good. We don’t have any missing parts,” Kimball said. “Traditions really run thick here, and we expect to win.”
Hamilton also recognizes, however, that his offense faces a unique challenge. The Rockets graduated all five starting offensive linemen from the spring, led by former N-G All-Area first-team selection Clay Dailey.
“It’s all going to boil down to getting those kids ready to play,” Hamilton said. “But I think I’ve got the best offensive line coach in the state (in Tony Reetz). As I’ve told a lot of people, if our offense is going to depend on our O-line coach getting our guys ready, we’re going to be in awfully good shape.”
Considering the quick turnaround from the spring season to this latest fall season, it’s easy to assume teams that experienced significant success earlier this year may have a leg up on those that struggled.
Hamilton isn’t quite as worried about the past. Even if Unity’s past in Hamilton’s tenure includes plenty of upbeat moments.
“It’s all now, and it’s all mentally getting ready to go for another run at this,” Hamilton said. “Whether we were 0-5 or 5-0, it doesn’t mean anything come Friday at 7. I think that’s the important thing for the guys to understand is, no matter how big of a role they had last year (or) how small of a role they had last year, it’s a new deal.”
Scouting report
What you need to know about Unity football before coach Scott Hamilton’s Rockets kick off their fall season on Friday by hosting Prairie Central at Hicks Field in Illini Prairie Conference action:
LOOKING AHEAD
The Rockets’ nine-game fall schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Monticello 7 p.m.
LOOKING BACK
The Rockets’ last nine seasons:
SEASON RECORD COACH
Spring 2021 5-0 Scott Hamilton
2019 9-2 Scott Hamilton
2018 4-5 Scott Hamilton
2017 9-2 Scott Hamilton
2016 9-3 Scott Hamilton
2015 10-4 Scott Hamilton
2014 9-2 Scott Hamilton
2013 8-3 Scott Hamilton
2012 12-2 Scott Hamilton
THE POSTSEASON PICTURE
The Rockets’ last nine playoff appearances:
YEAR CLASS RESULT
2019 4A Second round
2017 4A Second round
2016 3A Quarterfinals
2015 3A State runner-up
2014 3A Second round
2013 3A Second round
2012 3A State runner-up
2011 3A Semifinals
2010 3A Semifinals
THE RIVALRY
The last nine Unity/SJ-O games:
YEAR RESULT
Spring 2021 Unity, 48-16
2019 Unity, 20-0
2018 St. Joseph-Ogden, 38-14
2017 Unity, 41-0
2016 Unity, 26-8
2015 Unity, 30-8
2015 St. Joseph-Ogden, 34-14*
2014 St. Joseph-Ogden, 41-14
2014 Unity, 35-7*
*Class 3A postseason games