CHAMPAIGN — Is there such a thing as being too hyped for an upcoming high school football season?

Perhaps it depends on the definition of “hyped.”

That said, Tim Turner knows exactly how his Champaign Central football players feel about their 2019 campaign, which is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at perennial powerhouse Metamora.

“Lots of times you go into a season and you’ve got to figure out a way to inject some confidence in your team,” said Turner, about to start his second season in charge of the Maroons. “That is not the situation this year. If anything, I’ve got to figure out a way to get these guys to reel it back a little bit.”

Central didn’t become The News-Gazette’s preseason No. 3-ranked program by feeling timid about its future.

Turner notes an obvious confidence and “swag” among his pupils.

Their thoughts about how a surprising 2018 run concluded — with a narrow 31-28 loss at Carbondale in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs — confirm Turner’s observations.

“We all felt like we could’ve done a little bit better at the end,” rising senior Jack Maggio said. “But this year we’re not going to make that same mistake.”

“It’s like sometimes you leave the field with that, I wish I could’ve done something different (vibe),” rising senior Tarell Evans added. “I could’ve ran down that man, gave more effort, and it just made you realize a three-point loss in the first round, that you can’t have room for those types of plays.”

Turner’s first year at the helm of the Maroons saw them get off to a slow start, stymied by Metamora in the debut of a revamped Tommy Stewart Field.

The season largely improved from there, however, resulting in a 6-4 standing with a roster containing 29 juniors and nine sophomores.

“I’ve had 25 (seniors) this summer, hoping to have about 28 or 29,” Turner said. “Any time you can field a football team with that many, in quotes, grown men ... it’s certainly going to help out a ballclub.”

Two position groups filled with veteran leadership are the running backs and offensive line.

Returning in the backfield is Evans (1,072 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns last season), along with fellow rising seniors Connor Milton (483 yards) and Correyante Boyd (361 yards).

Turner said the offensive line, which includes Maggio and Urbana transfer LaVontae Pelmore, is the first in a while that’s been “a cohesive unit,” and he expects the lineup he’s seeing this summer to be in place come Week 1.

“We’re strong all around,” rising senior Jabali Maatuka said. “There’s not just one point on the field that just really stands out because they all have experience and they all played last year.”

Maatuka will take the starting quarterback reigns from Luke McMahon, needing to make up for the loss of McMahon’s all-purpose totals of 1,025 yards and 15 scores in 2018.

Turner possesses full confidence in his new playcaller, saying “this is what Jabali came to Central High School to do.”

And Maatuka is expressing the mindset of a leader before the first snap.

“(Last year’s playoff game) was like all or nothing, and we loved it. We loved the feeling. We loved the loss,” Maatuka said. “It humbled us. It made us more hungry for this year.”

The Maroons appear to be coming out a brief slide that saw two consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance following a breakthrough to the 5A state semifinals in 2015 before sporting a collective 6-12 record in 2016 and 2017.

Many of their current varsity stars were involved with those lean years, too.

“It means a lot,” Evans said. “It shows how much hard work we put in, how much dedication, how much the coaching staff means. All the players getting up at 6 in the morning (to practice), a lot of teams don’t do this.”

Turner and Co. hope this all equates to a continuation — and improvement upon — what happened a season prior. That starts with trying to avenge last year’s loss to Metamora.

“The game will really determine the tone of our season,” Maggio said. “That’s the big thing.”

Monday morning quarterback

Jabali Maatuka rarely had to spell Luke McMahon under center in 2018, but the Champaign Central starting QB job is all Maatuka’s now after McMahon’s graduation. When second-year Maroons coach Tim Turner was asked to pin down what makes Maatuka his guy, Turner couldn’t stop heaping praise upon the rising senior. “The kid is a flat-out leader,” Turner said. “He knows where to go. He knows where to put others. ... He’s throwing the ball really well.”

Coach speak

Turner’s crew turned heads last season by making his first year coincide with Central’s first finish above .500 since the 2015 team advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals under Nate Albaugh. Turner has an interesting take on what this means for the future. “Expectations have grown for everybody that’s on the outside looking in,” he said. “But for us, expectations haven’t grown. We expected to be competitive and be a good ballteam last year.”

We’re talking playoffs

➜ Their first playoff win happened ... in 1980, when Champaign Central defeated Morton 14-12 in a Class 4A first-round game.

➜ Their most recent playoff win was ... in 2015, when the Maroons defeated Washington 28-0 in a Class 5A quarterfinal game.

➜ Their best-ever finish was ... reaching 5A state semifinal games in 1981 and 2015.

When you can see Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Metamora 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Danville 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.