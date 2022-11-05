College basketball writer Scott Richey takes a look at the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 season:
Big Ten Power Poll
1. Indiana
The Hoosiers are going to be a case study for if continuity still matters. Four returning starters plus two top 30 freshmen should bode well in Bloomington, Ind.
2. Illinois
How the new-look Illini — both in personnel and scheme — coalesce on the court will go a long way in determining their success this season, but the talent is there.
3. Michigan
Someone will have to help Hunter Dickinson shoulder the offensive load this season, and it will probably be a newcomer. Guards Jaelin Llewellyn and Jett Howard are the top candidates.
4. Ohio State
The Buckeyes weren’t the only team in the Big Ten to hit a hard reset on their roster, but it remains to be seen if eight newcomers can replace E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham.
5. Michigan State
Tom Izzo decided to avoid the transfer portal this offseason and has three open scholarships to show for it. That leaves the Spartans an injury or two away from disaster.
6. Purdue
In Matt Painter we trust? This Purdue team doesn’t have a star like Jaden Ivey or Carsen Edwards, but Painter has won 384 games with the Boilermakers. Odds are he keeps it up.
7. Iowa
Kris Murray and Keegan Murray might be twins, but they’re not the same person or player. The good thing for the Hawkeyes is the former projects to have his own breakout season.
8. Rutgers
It’s a new era of Rutgers basketball. Last season’s top two scorers might have moved on, but no one is predicting a tumble by the Scarlet Knights. Steve Pikiell has changed that narrative.
9. Wisconsin
This is honestly where the Badgers belong — on paper. There’s is a roster with some real holes. But don’t be surprised when the calendar flips to March and Wisconsin is contending.
10. Maryland
New coach Kevin Willard has already made some recruiting inroads in the DMV, which is crucial to bring Maryland back to its usual place in the college basketball hierarchy. Just not this year.
11. Penn State
The Big Ten is one of the last bastions for big men. Not so much in Happy Valley, though, where second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry has shifted his roster in a guard-heavy direction.
12. Nebraska
Not finishing last in the conference would be a step up for the Cornhuskers. But even refreshing the roster — half of the rotation is new — probably won’t be enough to climb further.
13. Northwestern
The Wildcats can trot out a fairly productive trio of guards in Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Ty Berry. It’s the rest of the roster that’s got too many question marks for Chris Collins to answer.
14. Minnesota
Jamison Battle isn’t expected to miss all that much time after foot surgery, but the Gophers’ best player being sidelined isn’t the only injury issue. Minnesota could be in trouble early.
The Big Ten MVP is …
1. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jackson-Davis came up just short on preseason Big Ten Player of the Year honors, but if he leads the Hoosiers to a conference title there will be no question about who claims the league’s top honor in March given his steady two-way production throughout his career.
2. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Dickinson was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, and a 20-and-10 season with a few assists per game isn’t out of the question. Where Dickinson could surpass Jackson-Davis is if his three-point shot rounds into form a little more.
3. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Shannon wasn’t really featured in any of his three seasons at Texas Tech. Nobody is really featured at Texas Tech. The transfer guard has that opportunity in Champaign. The Illini obviously have other offensive weapons, but Shannon could be the go-to option.
The Big Ten Coach of the Year is …
1. Mike Woodson, Indiana
The Hoosiers were essentially the unanimous preseason favorites in the Big Ten. Going wire-to-wire and finishing Big Ten champions would mean Woodson got a poor-shooting team that finished below .500 in the conference a year ago to dramatically improve.
2. Brad Underwood, Illinois
A successful season for the Illini will mean Underwood scrapping everything he did with All-American center Kofi Cockburn on the roster and going an entirely different direction offensively and defensively worked.
3. Fran McCaffery, Iowa
The Hawkeyes might have the best chance of any of the teams ranked outside the top five in the preseason Big Ten poll to climb into title contention. Point guard play is a legitimate question mark, but McCaffery has some intriguing options on the wing.
The Big Ten coach on the hottest seat is …
1. Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts showed he isn’t afraid of a multi-million dollar buyout. Not after paying football coach Scott Frost $15 million to go away. Hoiberg is 24-67 overall and 9-50 in the Big Ten through three years. His $11 million buyout? Peanuts to the ‘Huskers.
2. Chris Collins, Northwestern
Yes, Collins coached the only Northwestern team to make the NCAA tournament. But that was in the 2016-17 season. Since? The Wildcats haven’t finished better than 10th in the Big Ten, and Collins has a 60-89 overall record and a 26-71 mark in Big Ten play.
3. Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Gard winds up here mostly be default. The rest of the Big Ten coaches are either too new (Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry and Minnesota’s Ben Johnson) or too entrenched and winning (basically everyone else). Gard’s teams win, too, but off-the-court issues have lingered.
Three can’t-miss games on the Illinois schedule are …
1. UCLA, Nov. 18
A potential rematch with Baylor looms in the second game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas — made more interesting with two former Bears on the Illinois roster — but it’s not guaranteed. UCLA is, and it will be the first real test for the Illini in 2022-23.
2. Texas, Dec. 6
Unfortunately, this game also won’t be played in Champaign. (The home schedule is a little light on marquee matchups). But playing Texas at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic is the type of game teams get when they’re nationally relevant.
3. Northwestern, Jan. 4
Hear me out. Illinois restarts Big Ten play in Evanston this season, and that game is one of several in January where the Illini have a real chance to stake themselves to an early lead in the Big Ten title hunt. Setting the tone with a win at Northwestern will be key.
Three can’t-lose games on the Illinois schedule are …
1. Eastern Illinois, Nov. 7
This one’s kind of self explanatory. A loss to the Panthers — reminiscent of that charity exhibition game in 2017 — would be about as dire of an omen about the 2022-23 season as possible. Brad Underwood still hasn’t gotten past losing in Charleston.
2. Syracuse, Nov. 29
Losses to UCLA and Baylor or Virginia in Las Vegas could be explained away. It’s going to be a tough weekend regardless of outcome. But a home loss to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge has deeper repercussions i.e. NCAA tournament résumé.
3. Missouri, Dec. 22
Similar to the Syracuse game, but with more visceral feelings attached to a potential loss. Illinois flipped the rivalry back in its favor last season. Handing the Braggin’ Rights trophy back to the Tigers — especially these Tigers — after just one year would be a disappointment.
Three predictions for the Illini this season are …
1. Illinois will be in contention for a repeat Big Ten title in the final weeks of the season. But so will perhaps 3-5 other teams. While Indiana is seen as the preseason favorite, there doesn’t appear to be much separation between the Hoosiers and the next five, maybe six, teams.
2. Ty Rodgers winds up the most impactful freshman. That doesn’t mean Skyy Clark won’t play a key role — he is the point guard after all — but Rodgers’ ability to stuff a stat sheet will prove crucial for a position-less, switch-everything team.
3. The NCAA tournament streak continues, but this time Illinois makes it to the second weekend. The Illini were probably a better regular season team with Kofi Cockburn, but leaning in to a guard/wing-heavy style likely suits them better for a postseason run.