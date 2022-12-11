Illini return to nonconference play after splitting two Big Ten games. A preview courtesy beat writer Joe Vozzelli:
Storylines
Shoup-Hill settling in to her role
Brynn Shoup-Hill had her most productive game across the board as an Illini during Wednesday night’s 80-62 Big Ten home victory against Rutgers with a season-high nine points to go with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. That the Dayton transfer hunted her shot (a season-most six three-point attempts versus the Scarlet Knight) even if the efficiency wasn’t there (only one make from beyond the arc) was a step in the right direction as far as the Illini coaching staff was concerned.
“I think I always knew what my role was going to be,” said Shoup-Hill, who has started all 10 games for Illinois after having a reserve role last season as a freshman with the Flyers. “I just had to step in and fill those shoes and just be confident and take the shots I know I practice all the time. It was kind of just something that took time but is becoming more natural for me.”
Devil’s in the details with Green’s staff
Kendall Bostic is now on her third coaching staff in as many college seasons. The Kokomo, Ind., native started out at Michigan State as a freshman with Suzy Merchant‘s Spartans’ program. Then there was the move to Champaign and a season with Nancy Fahey as Illinois coach.
Fahey’s retirement after the 2021-22 season meant Bostic would have to start from scratch again in year two with the Illini program. That meant adjusting to the way first-year Illinois coach Shauna Green and her trio of assistant coaches in Ryan Gensler, Calamity McEntire and DeAntoine Beasley go about things.
“This staff is so detail-oriented, which at first, we were like, ‘Is this really going to matter in a game?’” Bostic said. “But you see it now starting to impact games, impacting shots and impacting different things. We (realized) they don’t care if we take a couple extra reps to understand this. They don’t care if we take it slow. It’s repetitions. It’s fundamentals. We’re not just chucking up pull-up jumpers. We’re working on the form, the footwork.”
Still recovering after nasty collision
Genesis Bryant was held out of the team portion of practice on Friday at Ubben Basketball Complex.
The 5-foot-6 guard is still recovering from a collision with Rutgers’ Erica Lafayette late in the first half of Wednesday night’s Big Ten game. An offensive foul was called against Lafayette, and Bryant returned later, playing about nine minutes in the second half with a bandage covering her left eye lid. Two days later, Green said Bryant had a patch over her entire left eye and wore goggles, as well, during shooting drills before practice started.
“She wanted to practice,” Green said. “She got shots up, and I was like, ‘This is not worth you practicing right now.’ We need her available for Sunday, so I pulled her, myself, from that. I just don’t want her to get hit, blindsided because she can’t see and then we have bigger problems than that.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 86, Butler 66
The Bulldogs aren’t the same team that went 1-27 last season. This season, Butler has lost its four games by a combined margin of 36 points, which is progress for Austin Parkinson‘s program. But the Illini are also a much-improved team. Illinois should finish no worse than 3-1 in its remaining four December games with Missouri the toughest game left this month. (N-G prediction record: 9-1)
Lineups
Illinois (8-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.5 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.9 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 16.2 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 4.1 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.3 Kokomo, Ind.
➜ FYI: Cook has averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the past four games for the Illini. Wednesday night’s 20-point effort in a Big Ten home win against Rutgers also marked the first time in the Cincinnati native’s college career that Cook scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.1 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 9.1 Raleigh, N.C.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 2.1 Bataguassu, Brazil
Butler (5-4)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jessica Carrothers Fr. 5-7 8.3 Crown Point, Ind.
G Caroline Strande Jr. 5-11 7.8 Racine, Wis.
G/F Rachel McLimore Gr. 5-10 12.4 Zionsville, Ind.
F Anna Mortag Jr. 6-1 9.8 Milwaukee
F Sydney Jaynes So. 6-3 9.0 Brownstown, Ind.
➜ FYI: One-third of coach Austin Parkinson’s first Bulldogs roster is made up of transfers as Mortag and McLimore followed the former Purdue men’s basketball player from IUPUI to Butler. Strande (Minnesota), Shay Frederick (Valparaiso) and Kelsy Taylor (Division III Trine University) were also among the transfer additions. Parkison led IUPUI to last season’s NCAA tournament, with the Jaguars ending the season with a 24-5 record after a 78-72 first-round loss to Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Shay Frederick Gr. 5-7 4.7 Greenville, Wis.
G Jordan Meulemans Fr. 6-0 3.8 De Pere, Wis.
F Kelsy Taylor Gr. 6-2 4.8 Louisville, Ky.
DETAILS
➜ Site: Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100); Indianapolis.
➜ Streaming: FloHoops (subscription).
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
➜ Series: Illinois leads 3-1.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 78-66 on Dec. 12, 2021, at State Farm Center in Champaign.
➜ FYI: Adalia McKenzie had 23 points (then a career-high) in the 12-point win against the Bulldogs last season, with Kendall Bostic supplying eight points and 13 rebounds and Jada Peebles netting 11 points.