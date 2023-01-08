Beat writer Joe Vozzelli on today's Illini-Ohio State game:
Lineups
Illinois (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.6 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.6 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 16.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 5.9 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 9.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: During the Illini’s current seven-game winning streak, they have had three different players lead the team in scoring. McKenzie paced Illinois in wins against Rutgers, Missouri and Wisconsin, while Cook was the top scorer when the Illini defeated Butler and Northwestern and Bryant had the most points for Illinois in victories against Florida Atlantic and No. 12 Iowa.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 7.8 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.4 Baltimore
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 2.6 Somone, Senegal
No. 3 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Rikki Harris R-Jr. 5-10 7.1 Indianapolis
G Taylor Mikesell Sr. 5-11 18.1 Massillon, Ohio
G/F Taylor Thierry So. 6-0 12.3 Cleveland
F Cotie McMahon Fr. 6-0 12.4 Centerville, Ohio
F Rebeka Mikulasikova Sr. 6-4 14.3 Nitra, Slovakia
FYI: Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff has been without starting point guard Jacy Sheldon since late November with a lower-leg injury. Sheldon’s status is considered week-to-week, while guard Madison Greene is out for the season with a knee injury. Greene injured her knee in Ohio State’s 88-86 overtime win against South Florida on Dec. 20 in San Diego.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Emma Shumate So. 6-1 2.1 Dresden, Ohio
F Eboni Walker Sr. 6-0 3.6 Las Vegas
G Hevynne Bristow Sr. 6-1 4.6 Brooklyn, N.Y.
DETAILS
Site: Value City Arena (19,500); Columbus, Ohio.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Ohio State leads 56-20.
Last meeting: Ohio State won 86-67 on Feb. 14, 2022, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois has lost 10 straight games against Ohio State. The Illini’s last win in the series was a 66-55 win in 2015 in Champaign. Illinois has ended two extended losing streaks against Big Ten opponents its past two games. The Illini snapped a seven-game losing streak against Iowa with a 90-86 home win on New Year’s Day against the Hawkeyes, while Thursday night’s 85-79 win against Northwestern at State Farm Center ended a 14-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Shoup-Hill stretching the floor for Illini
Illinois hit 12 three-pointers to defeat Northwestern on Thursday night. It was the fourth time this season the Illini have made 12 or more threes in a game. What was significant is that four of those 12 makes from beyond the arc against the Wildcats belonged to Brynn Shoup-Hill. It matched the season-high for the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward in a game this season (the Dayton transfer also had four three-pointers in a win at Missouri).
“That’s when we’re at our best when we can have a four who can stretch the floor in our system,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said in a phone interview with The News-Gazette on Saturday. “With Brynn, I think the biggest thing is her confidence. I mean, you see her now, she’s not hesitating taking shots. Now she’s taking them and now she’s making them, and that’s the progression with her.”
No rest for starters in Northwestern win
The Illini had four players log 37 or more minutes against Northwestern, with Makira Cook and Adalia McKenzie both nearly playing the full 40 minutes. That meant the only bench points Illinois got was on a three-pointer from guard Jayla Oden with 6:56 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Illini 32-3 in bench points.
“We can’t consistently do that,” Green said of her starters’ high-usage rate. “I know that. Jada (Peebles) got in foul trouble, and Jada’s consistently that key person off the bench. That’s the first game we got killed in bench points and that has not be the case all year.”
Buckeyes are different kind of opponent
After rewatching the Northwestern game film, what Green said really stood out is how Illinois “got away from who we were defensively.” The Wildcats scored 52 points on the Illini in the second half of what turned out to be a six-point win for Illinois. Ohio State’s five-out system with 6-foot-4 forward Rebeka Mikulasikova as a pick-and-pop shooter (her 73 three-point attempts are the second-most on the team) is one challenge. But Green also pointed to guard Taylor Mikesell‘s three-point range as a 38.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
“(What Ohio State does is) a little bit different because now if we’re in our normal ball-screen coverage of showing — that’s pulling our five in — and they pop (Mikulasikova) so she gets a lot of threes off of that,” Green said. “So we’re going to do some different things defensively to try to eliminate that. (Taylor Mikesell) can get a shot off whenever she wants. We respect her so much that we’re going to guard her with the same mindset of (Iowa’s) Caitlin Clark.”
Still, Green’s No. 1 key on Sunday is handling Ohio State’s press defense. Keeping turnovers under 13 is what Green sets as a game target for Illinois no matter the opponent.
“They create so many easy baskets off of their press,” Green said. “If we can handle their press, you can get some easy stuff on the back end, if you can handle that first layer.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 3 Ohio State 83, Illinois 78
A win here would show the Illini are legitimate Big Ten title contenders, albeit at only the one-third point of the conference season. The Buckeyes’ five-out system and ability to create turnovers with their press will challenge Illinois like few, if any, opponents have done this season. (N-G prediction record: 15-1)