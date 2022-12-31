Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Lineups
Illinois (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.3 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.8 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 16.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 5.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: The 14 free throws McKenzie made in Thursday night’s 79-63 win at Wisconsin were the eighth-most by a player this season. McKenzie has increased her free-throw percentage to 71.4 percent after going 22 of 24 at the line over the past four games for the Illini.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 8.1 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 5.9 Baltimore
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 3.2 Somone, Senegal
No. 12 Iowa (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Caitlin Clark Jr. 6-0 26.8 West Des Moines, Iowa
G Gabbie Marshall Sr. 5-9 4.6 Cincinnati
G Kate Martin R-Sr. 6-0 6.6 Edwardsville
G/F McKenna Warnock Sr. 6-1 11.9 Madison, Wis.
F/C Monika Czinano Sr. 6-3 17.0 Watertown, Minn.
FYI: Czinano eclipsed 2,000 career points in Thursday night’s 83-68 win against Purdue in Iowa City after finishing with 12 points and five rebounds versus the Boilermakers. The fifth-year senior is the 38th Big Ten women’s basketball player to accomplish that feat. Clark also scored her 2,000th career point in the Hawkeyes’ win over Dartmouth on Dec. 21. They are the first teammate duo to reach that career milestone in the same season in Big Ten history.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Molly Davis Sr. 5-7 4.6 Midland, Mich.
G Sydney Affolter So. 5-11 2.3 Chicago
F Hannah Stuelke Fr. 6-2 5.8 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
DETAILS
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
TV: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst) have the call on BTN
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
Series: Iowa leads the all-time series 61-18.
Last meeting: Iowa won 82-56 on Jan. 23 in Iowa City.
FYI: The Illini have lost seven consecutive games to the Hawkeyes. Illinois’ last win came in 2016 when the Illini prevailed 70-65 at State Farm Center in Champaign. Alex Wittinger (18 points), Petra Holesinska (16 points) and Brandi Beasley (14 points) hit double figures in the five-point home win for Illinois.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Cook, Bryant split time running the point
Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant were both in the starting five for the first time this season on Thursday night in Illinois’ 16-point win at Wisconsin. The first impressions were positive, as Cook and Bryant combined for 37 points with Cook returning from a two-game, illness-related absence and Bryant starting her third consecutive game after coming in off the bench to begin the season. Despite a lack of significant on-court time together from two of her leading three guards, first-year Illini coach Shauna Green was impressed by how Cook and Bryant played off one another in what was Illinois’ fourth true road win of the season.
“I think it’s a relationship that will continue to get better and better,” Green said. “They didn’t know each other at all coming in, and I think it takes time. All of those relationships do, and especially playing with each other. It’s funny because we started Makira at the point and (Bryant at off guard). Then, in the game, they almost just within themselves kind of went back and forth. That wasn’t even me telling them. I kind of let them go with it. I want them to have that feel and trust in one another. A lot of that was them out there taking that ownership and that was really cool to see.”
Giving the green light to attack the basket
The 23 free throws the Illini attempted in defeating Wisconsin was the most since Illinois had 28 attempts in back-to-back games against both Alcorn State and McNeese State in mid-November. Green said getting to the free-throw line is only part of the equation in terms of the mindset the Illini coach wants her team to have on the offensive end.
“We talk all the time and we track per-quarter point touches and usually when we reach our goal (of 10 per quarter), we have more success. So, for us, we’re always talking about attacking and getting those paint touches because good things happen. Now, if you are attacking and you are going up aggressively and you’re going up strong, playing off two feet, you are going to get some fouls called and that’s the next part is going up and making those free throws count.”
‘Pick your poison’ with balanced Iowa
Illinois returned to Champaign early Friday morning after a four-hour bus ride from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. That meant Green and the coaching staff dove right in to preparing for a showdown against All-American guard Caitlin Clark and No. 12 Iowa in just over 48 hours.
“They’re such a well-balanced team,” Green said. “We’re sitting there, ‘OK, well, how are you going to guard Monika Czinano down low? Well, how are you going to guard Caitlin Clark?’ You can’t really double off a lot. You have to pick you poison. ... Caitlin Clark is going to get hers but we have to make them hard. The little bit of a difference with the hand in her face or the hand down could be the difference between a shot going in or out.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 68, No. 12 Iowa 66
The guard play of Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant and Adalia McKenzie has been great for the Illini all season. Illinois will need that trio to be at its best on Sunday at State Farm Center to outduel Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano and the high-flying Hawkeyes. The Illini ring in the new year in style with the biggest win of the Shauna Green era. And then, Illinois waits until Monday around noon to see if it is ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since November 2000. (N-G prediction record: 13-1)