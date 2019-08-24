Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his players to watch, events to keep track of and has a Q&A with Robbie Dinkins from Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Players to watch
NAME YR. POS. SCHOOL
Nathan Aardsma Sr. D Judah Christian
Ulises Aguilera Sr. GK Iroquois West
Caleb Aldridge Sr. M Judah Christian
Jack Aubry Sr. M St. Thomas More
Angel Barajas Sr. M/F Iroquois West
Colten Brunner Jr. M Mahomet-Seymour
Diego Camarena Sr. F Iroquois West
Tyler Carter Sr. M Unity
Luke Cohen Sr. M St. Joseph-Ogden
Taylor Crawford Sr. F St. Thomas More
Caleb Crowley Jr. M Judah Christian
Jake Edmondson Jr. M Monticello
Andrew Ellison Sr. M Monticello
JP Hoffman Sr. M St. Thomas More
Cameron Douglass Sr. M/F BHRA
Brendan Flannell Sr. M/F Blue Ridge
Lucas Hofer Sr. D/M Hoopeston Area
Isaac Hughes Sr. GK Georgetown-RF/W
Reece Jacobson Sr. D Champaign Central
Rye Johnson Sr. GK Monticello
Kadyn Jones Sr. F Mahomet-Seymour
Jose Juarez Sr. F Danville
Ethan Kasper Sr. GK Fisher/GCMS
Keanu King Jr. D/M BHRA
Caleb Lashuay Sr. M/D Oakwood/SF
Miguel Lemus Sr. M/F Urbana
Joe Linsner Sr. M/F Judah Christian
Alexa Miller Jr. F ALAH
Seydou Mukadi Sr. D/M Urbana
Isaac Noteboom Sr. D Judah Christian
Evan Oliver Sr. GK/M Arthur Christian School
Lukas Palomar Sr. D St. Thomas More
Jordan Perez Soph. F/M Urbana
Drew Reifsteck Sr. M/F BHRA
Santiago Rodriguez Sr. F Champaign Central
Parker Rollins Jr. D/M/GK Fisher/GCMS
Rhys Root Sr. F/M Hoopeston Area
Nathan Samu Sr. F Centennial
Omar Sandoval Sr. M Centennial
Zac Seeley Sr. F St. Joseph-Ogden
Armando Segura Sr. M Danville
Gustavo Segura Jr. M/F Danville
Joe Sellett Sr. F St. Thomas More
Will Shook Jr. M/F Fisher/GCMS
Brady Tevebaugh Jr. M Oakwood/SF
Judson Wagner Jr. M Champaign Central
Max Wallace Sr. GK Centennial
Evan Walworth Sr. M/D/F BHRA
Steven White Sr. F Arthur Christian School
Lucas Wood Jr. F Uni High
Events to watch
Urbana Invitational, Sept. 6-7, at Urbana High.
The area’s premier boys’ soccer tournament on an annual basis, reigning champion Champaign Central will be challenged by Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana.
Uni High Shootout, Sept. 7, at U of I Campus Rec Fields.
The Illineks will bring in defending event titlist Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, among other programs, for a one-day battle.
Cornjerker Classic, Sept. 13-14, at Hoopeston Area High.
A nice two-day tournament for some of our small-school programs, the host squad welcomes the likes of Iroquois West, Monticello, Oakwood/Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden.
Coach’s corner
Robbie Dinkins, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Despite last year’s early postseason exit, what will the 2018 team’s record regular season mean for this year’s team?
Dinkins: I believe the Fisher/GCMS soccer program has come a long way over the past few years. That experience of finding a way to win games last season is something you can’t teach. It used to be, “We hope we win.” It’s come to, “We expect to win.” That’s the standard we are setting.
Who are some of your athletes we should be on the lookout for?
Dinkins: Ethan Kasper is the obvious one because of the season he had in goal and making the all-sectional team last year, while only giving up nine goals during the season. In the midfield, some players that we expect to take a big step forward would be Will Shook, Andrew Fergason, Alex Minion and Brodie Doman. On defense: Liam Killian and Parker Rollins. All these guys gave us big minutes as underclassmen last year.
What are the biggest challenges facing this year’s Fisher/GCMS team?
Dinkins: Finding our identity as a team with a large group of seniors leaving us. But from what I’ve seen so far from the summer and the practices this year, we are coming together and building good chemistry. We are really excited about this new season to see what we can do.