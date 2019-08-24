Listen to this article

Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his players to watch, events to keep track of and has a Q&A with Robbie Dinkins from Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Players to watch

NAME YR. POS. SCHOOL

Nathan Aardsma Sr. D Judah Christian

Ulises Aguilera Sr. GK Iroquois West

Caleb Aldridge Sr. M Judah Christian

Jack Aubry Sr. M St. Thomas More

Angel Barajas Sr. M/F Iroquois West

Colten Brunner Jr. M Mahomet-Seymour

Diego Camarena Sr. F Iroquois West

Tyler Carter Sr. M Unity

Luke Cohen Sr. M St. Joseph-Ogden

Taylor Crawford Sr. F St. Thomas More

Caleb Crowley Jr. M Judah Christian

Jake Edmondson Jr. M Monticello

Andrew Ellison Sr. M Monticello

JP Hoffman Sr. M St. Thomas More

Cameron Douglass Sr. M/F BHRA

Brendan Flannell Sr. M/F Blue Ridge

Lucas Hofer Sr. D/M Hoopeston Area

Isaac Hughes Sr. GK Georgetown-RF/W

Reece Jacobson Sr. D Champaign Central

Rye Johnson Sr. GK Monticello

Kadyn Jones Sr. F Mahomet-Seymour

Jose Juarez Sr. F Danville

Ethan Kasper Sr. GK Fisher/GCMS

Keanu King Jr. D/M BHRA

Caleb Lashuay Sr. M/D Oakwood/SF

NAME YR. POS. SCHOOL

Miguel Lemus Sr. M/F Urbana

Joe Linsner Sr. M/F Judah Christian

Alexa Miller Jr. F ALAH

Seydou Mukadi Sr. D/M Urbana

Isaac Noteboom Sr. D Judah Christian

Evan Oliver Sr. GK/M Arthur Christian School

Lukas Palomar Sr. D St. Thomas More

Jordan Perez Soph. F/M Urbana

Drew Reifsteck Sr. M/F BHRA

Santiago Rodriguez Sr. F Champaign Central

Parker Rollins Jr. D/M/GK Fisher/GCMS

Rhys Root Sr. F/M Hoopeston Area

Nathan Samu Sr. F Centennial

Omar Sandoval Sr. M Centennial

Zac Seeley Sr. F St. Joseph-Ogden

Armando Segura Sr. M Danville

Gustavo Segura Jr. M/F Danville

Joe Sellett Sr. F St. Thomas More

Will Shook Jr. M/F Fisher/GCMS

Brady Tevebaugh Jr. M Oakwood/SF

Judson Wagner Jr. M Champaign Central

Max Wallace Sr. GK Centennial

Evan Walworth Sr. M/D/F BHRA

Steven White Sr. F Arthur Christian School

Lucas Wood Jr. F Uni High

Events to watch

Urbana Invitational, Sept. 6-7, at Urbana High.

The area’s premier boys’ soccer tournament on an annual basis, reigning champion Champaign Central will be challenged by Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana.

Uni High Shootout, Sept. 7, at U of I Campus Rec Fields.

The Illineks will bring in defending event titlist Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, among other programs, for a one-day battle.

Cornjerker Classic, Sept. 13-14, at Hoopeston Area High.

A nice two-day tournament for some of our small-school programs, the host squad welcomes the likes of Iroquois West, Monticello, Oakwood/Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden.

Coach’s corner

Robbie Dinkins, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Despite last year’s early postseason exit, what will the 2018 team’s record regular season mean for this year’s team?

Dinkins: I believe the Fisher/GCMS soccer program has come a long way over the past few years. That experience of finding a way to win games last season is something you can’t teach. It used to be, “We hope we win.” It’s come to, “We expect to win.” That’s the standard we are setting.

Who are some of your athletes we should be on the lookout for?

Dinkins: Ethan Kasper is the obvious one because of the season he had in goal and making the all-sectional team last year, while only giving up nine goals during the season. In the midfield, some players that we expect to take a big step forward would be Will Shook, Andrew Fergason, Alex Minion and Brodie Doman. On defense: Liam Killian and Parker Rollins. All these guys gave us big minutes as underclassmen last year.

What are the biggest challenges facing this year’s Fisher/GCMS team?

Dinkins: Finding our identity as a team with a large group of seniors leaving us. But from what I’ve seen so far from the summer and the practices this year, we are coming together and building good chemistry. We are really excited about this new season to see what we can do.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).