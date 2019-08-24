Listen to this article

Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his players to watch, events to keep track of and has a Q&A with Champaign Central's Gary Day.  

Players to watch

NAME YR. SCHOOL

Olivia Gunn Sr. Champaign Central

Alexis Jones Soph. Champaign Central

Nora Kelley Soph. St. Thomas More

Cayla Risinger Sr. Centennial

Aviv Sagiv Soph. Centennial

Noelle Schacht Sr. St. Thomas More

Lauren Shillo Sr. Danville

Maddy Swisher Fr. St. Thomas More

Emma Towne Sr. Danville

Angela Xu Sr. Centennial

Events to watch

Charger Invitational, Saturday, Lindsay Courts.

It’s the starting point for area outfits, who will cash in on what should be good weather. Host Centennial is joined by Champaign Central, Danville and Urbana.

St. Thomas More at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Sept. 3.

Two of our smaller schools will do battle, giving us a matchup not frequently seen in other sports.

Charger Doubles Invitaitonal, Sept. 28, at Atkins Tennis Center.

A good tune-up for local pairings in the back half of the regular season.

Coach’s corner

Gary Day, Champaign Central

What are the expectations this season?

Day: We’ve qualified two doubles teams each of the last two years, and in 2016 qualified two doubles teams and a singles player. So we’ve been pretty consistent. We lose a lot of seniors each year, so each new season is a “start-over” — if not from scratch, at least pretty scratchy.

Who are some of your athletes we should be on the lookout for?

Day: Our No. 1 player in the past two years has been Olivia Gunn, and she’s our No. 1 this year also. A very powerful player, but with a warm and friendly personality — a velvet sledgehammer. A sophomore, Alexis Jones, had to redshirt last year due to regulations regarding which school one attends. She’s all tennis, all the time.

What are some challenges facing this team?

Day: Our biggest challenge this year is the loss of so many seniors. Also, there doesn’t seem to be an influx of young players coming up through the local programs and clubs the last few years. I don’t know why that is.

News-Gazette

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).