Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers his players to watch, events to keep track of and has a Q&A with Champaign Central's Gary Day.
Players to watch
NAME YR. SCHOOL
Olivia Gunn Sr. Champaign Central
Alexis Jones Soph. Champaign Central
Nora Kelley Soph. St. Thomas More
Cayla Risinger Sr. Centennial
Aviv Sagiv Soph. Centennial
Noelle Schacht Sr. St. Thomas More
Lauren Shillo Sr. Danville
Maddy Swisher Fr. St. Thomas More
Emma Towne Sr. Danville
Angela Xu Sr. Centennial
Events to watch
Charger Invitational, Saturday, Lindsay Courts.
It’s the starting point for area outfits, who will cash in on what should be good weather. Host Centennial is joined by Champaign Central, Danville and Urbana.
St. Thomas More at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Sept. 3.
Two of our smaller schools will do battle, giving us a matchup not frequently seen in other sports.
Charger Doubles Invitaitonal, Sept. 28, at Atkins Tennis Center.
A good tune-up for local pairings in the back half of the regular season.
Coach’s corner
Gary Day, Champaign Central
What are the expectations this season?
Day: We’ve qualified two doubles teams each of the last two years, and in 2016 qualified two doubles teams and a singles player. So we’ve been pretty consistent. We lose a lot of seniors each year, so each new season is a “start-over” — if not from scratch, at least pretty scratchy.
Who are some of your athletes we should be on the lookout for?
Day: Our No. 1 player in the past two years has been Olivia Gunn, and she’s our No. 1 this year also. A very powerful player, but with a warm and friendly personality — a velvet sledgehammer. A sophomore, Alexis Jones, had to redshirt last year due to regulations regarding which school one attends. She’s all tennis, all the time.
What are some challenges facing this team?
Day: Our biggest challenge this year is the loss of so many seniors. Also, there doesn’t seem to be an influx of young players coming up through the local programs and clubs the last few years. I don’t know why that is.