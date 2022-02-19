We recently utilized our Weekend Extra section to preview the IHSA postseason for wrestling, girls' basketball and boys' basketball. We have many local programs and individuals to discuss on each of these scenes and easily were able to fill those pages of print as a result.
We don't possess nearly as many area boys' swimming and diving teams, so I'm going to use this space to take a look ahead at what's coming in that sport's postseason.
All local teams will participate in the Champaign Central Sectional, which actually will occur at Unit 4 Pool on Centennial's campus. This sectional will be conducted on Saturday.
Centennial, Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana will be involved in the event, all of which field teams that compete throughout the regular season. Other area schools registered for the sectional are Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Academy High, Clinton, Monticello, Salt Fork, Sullivan and Uni High. Numerous non-local schools also will make their presence felt in Champaign on that day.
The top performer in each sectional event will advance to the state meet. Any individuals or relays that match or perform better than an event's state-qualifying time/score also will move on. The one-class state meet will emanate from Westmont's FMC Natatorium on Feb. 26 and 27, with finals being contested on the latter date.
It's been difficult for local boys' swim and dive athletes to secure state medals in recent years. This runs opposite to the girls' version of the sport, in which Uni High swimmers such as Ema Rajic, Reed Broaders and Sally Ma have made plenty of noise at their state meets over the previous several seasons.
The area can claim four top-12 finishes in the boys' swim and dive state meet over the past six tournaments: Centennial's Alex Shilts in the 100 butterfly (12th in 2017), Central's Cam Barnard in the 100 butterfly (fourth in 2017) and Central's Payton Woods in the 50 freestyle (first in 2016 and fifth in 2015).
Who has the best chance at changing local fortunes this winter?
Central junior Nolan Miller is our reigning All-Area Athlete of the Year and excels in numerous disciplines. One of his junior teammates, Aidan Williams, also is a threat in any meet he enters, in multiple races.
Centennial senior Alex Geissler and Chargers juniors Jesse Fewkes, Gyujin Lee and Andrew Hemming also are having nice seasons.
Danville sophomore Alexander Faulkner and M-S sophomore Aron Varga also have been extremely impressive throughout their brief prep careers, each earning All-Area first-team status last year.
At least a few local athletes will advance to the state meet at the end of the month. Hopefully the tides will change and I'll have some medal-earning performances to write about.