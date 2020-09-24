CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Wednesday press conference, the latest in his ongoing line of addresses on COVID-19 pandemic matters, did not pass without a question about the status of postponed high school sports.
Specifically if Illinois’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate of 3.5 percent means it’s time to consider reinstatement of football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this fall instead of delaying them until springtime.
Pritzker’s response largely echoed his comments during multiple media events the previous week. That was even after last weekend’s “#LetUsPlay Rally,” which spawned twin gatherings in Chicago and Springfield and featured hundreds of athletes and coaches speaking out about the loss of a traditional fall sports campaign.
“It’s important for people to recognize that the sports that aren’t being played this fall have been moved to the spring,” Pritzker said. “It’s not that we’ve said you can’t play them, but they’re not being played this fall because the doctors have said the high-contact sports are the ones that pose the most risk of transmitting COVID-19 and shouldn’t be played right now.”
Pritzker delivered his latest words on high school athletics two days after the Minnesota State High School League reversed its decision to delay football and volleyball until springtime, instead opting to start both sports’ seasons this coming Monday.
Pritzker also addressed an invitation from Loyola Academy football coach John Holecek, a former Illinois linebacker. Holecek, via a Chicago Tribune letter to the editor, offered to have Pritzker at one of the Ramblers’ football practices to “speak to the kids whose lives are affected by your decision.”
Pritzker said he appreciates the invite but added that he isn’t sure whether he presently has the time to accept it.
“I understand that he’s somebody who would want to use that circumstance to convince me of something,” Pritzker said, “and let me be clear: I am listening to the experts.
“I’m not the one who decided that swimming ought to be something that gets played, cross-country meets run. I’m listening to the experts, and what they’re telling me is football, a high-contact sport, is more dangerous than other sports. And that’s why they’ll be able to play in the spring, hopefully.”
Pritzker was noncommittal when pressed to guarantee a spring 2021 prep football season.
“Like I said, with the hope that there are greater treatments and a vaccine,” Pritzker said. “I think we all are praying for that. That’s one of the reasons why postponement made sense.”