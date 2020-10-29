The off-again, on-again, off-again and on-again nature of high school basketball taking place this winter in the state of Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be off again.
At least that's what Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Thursday afternoon during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.
"We're not shutting them down," Pritzker said. "We've asked that they be moved into the spring, some later in the spring. What we're trying to do is get to a point where positivity levels are much lower, where the number of cases in our state are much lower, and, where I hope and pray, we will have much better treatments and vaccines available. It's the high-risk sports where we've asked that there be limitations just for the time being."
The declaration by Pritzker on Thursday comes a day after the Illinois High School Association defied guidelines set forth by Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Healthy and announced plans to have a high school basketball season this winter.
IHSA spokesman Matt Troha said Thursday afternoon that the IHSA has not received additional outreach from the Governor's office or IDPH since Tuesday.
"As a result, (we) are not comfortable commenting," Troha wrote in an e-mail when asked by The News-Gazette for a comment from the IHSA.
The IHSA said Wednesday afternoon it would leave decisions on whether to have a basketball season up to local school districts. The IHSA had released a revised sports calendar in late July that would have the basketball season take place from Nov. 16 through Feb. 13.
On Wednesday night, Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala released a letter urging state superintendents and principals to follow the state's guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
"Defying the state's public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities," Ayala wrote.
On Tuesday, Pritzker and the IDPH moved basketball to a classification of a higher-risk sport instead of a medium-risk sport it had been labeled as for the past three months. Pritzker said on Tuesday that basketball was 'on hold,' before the IHSA Board of Directors announced on Wednesday it would go against what the state was saying and proceed with a basketball season.
According to IPDH guidelines, higher-risk sports like basketball and football can only have no-contact practices and training.
The IHSA plans on having a spring sports season from Feb. 15 through May 1, with football, boys' soccer and volleyball among the sports set to take place. Those three sports are traditionally held in the fall.
Wrestling, another traditional winter sport that is deemed high-risk by the IDPH guidelines, was moved to a summer season by the IHSA on Wednesday, meaning their season is set to take place from April 19 through June 26 along with baseball, softball, boys' track and field, girls' track and field, girls' soccer and boys' tennis.
This is a developing story