Gov. J.B. Pritzker will not be part of Thursday's IHSA Board of Directors meeting, at which more discussion about the fate of the 2020-21 prep basketball season is expected.
Pritzker during his Monday COVID-19 pandemic update press conference responded to a question about his involvement in the meeting. The board last Wednesday announced it would extend meeting invitations to representatives of Pritzker's office, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Association of School administrators, the Illinois State Board of Education and the group of more than 200 school superintendents who recently signed a letter to Pritzker addressing high school sports.
"There’s been a lot of interaction between IHSA and our staff, as well as IDPH, and so we’ll certainly make available our staff for consultation," Pritzker said. "We’ve all been pretty clear about where we are with regard to winter sports. ... We relied upon the best experts we could to come up with a plan for the winter. And, by the way, since then COVID’s gotten a lot worse."
The Chicago Sun-Times' Michael O'Brien reported last Thursday that, per IHSA spokesman Matt Troha, an invitation was sent that day to Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz and IDPH leader Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike.
Pritzker in late October announced that the IDPH's COVID-19 safety designation for basketball was being changed from medium risk to higher risk, expressing his desire that basketball season be delayed until later in the school year as a result.
The IHSA board responded by permitting basketball to be played under numerous safety guidelines, leaving it up to individual school districts and other leadership groups to decide whether or not their respective teams would play.
Practices were allowed to begin Monday, with the IHSA board requesting that teams working out abide by IDPH guidelines leading up to the Thursday meeting. That means only non-contact actions are allowed at this time.
As of Monday afternoon, at least 18 area schools have announced they will abide by the IDPH's guidance and not play basketball on the IHSA's current timeline of Nov. 16-Feb. 13.