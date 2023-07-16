In 2005, we asked former News-Gazette sports writer Fred Kroner to come up with a formula to fairly evaluate all of our area schools against one another, regardless of the number of sports they offered.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas and Sports Editor Matt Daniels adjusted the system in a few ways last year, in an effort to bring increased fairness to all local schools. Conference champions remain out of the picture because not all area schools belong to conferences. That leaves nine categories in which points were awarded.
Teams that won 20 games (or at least 15 in soccer and at least 10 in football) receive two points, and teams that hit 30 or more victories receive three points. IHSA regional, sectional and super-sectional plaques are worth two points apiece. This change was made last year because several sports do not have regional or super-sectional hardware for which to compete. We also last year added one point for a school that boasts a football team which made the playoffs.
In addition to the two points schools have received for having a News-Gazette All-Area Athlete of the Year or Coach of the Year, schools last year began receiving one point if they have an athlete earn All-Area first-team honors from The News-Gazette. This allows more schools to be recognized beyond whether they could win IHSA postseason hardware. No extra credit is given if a team produced multiple first-team selections in a single sport.
On top of this, three points are awarded when an individual or team medals in a state tournament, and six points are awarded when an individual athlete or team garners a state title. This more fairly awards those who managed to reach the most difficult plateau possible in an IHSA season: earning a state championship. No extra credit is given for programs or individuals that earn multiple state medals or state titles in a single sport.
We’ve also done away with dividing schools’ point totals by the number of sports in which they field teams. This was done to, again, allow for a more balanced playing field among all area schools in our Program of the Year race.